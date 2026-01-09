OPPO Joins VVC Advance Patent Pool as a Licensee and Extends HEVC Advance License

BOSTON & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Advance LLC and Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd. (OPPO) today announced that OPPO has joined the VVC Advance Patent Pool as a Licensee and renewed its HEVC Advance License.

These latest agreements mark a new milestone in a broad and deepening relationship between the two companies, with OPPO now participating across all three of Access Advance's video codec licensing programs. Share

OPPO, one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers with operations in more than 70 countries, has been a valued participant in Access Advance's HEVC patent pool since 2020, and more recently joined the Advance Video Distribution Patent (VDP) Pool as a Licensor. These latest agreements mark a new milestone in a broad and deepening relationship between the two companies, with OPPO now participating across all three of Access Advance's video codec licensing programs.

The VVC Advance Patent Pool licenses patents essential to the VVC/H.266 standard, which delivers remarkable improvement of video compression performance over HEVC, enabling higher-quality video experiences including 4K, 8K, and HDR content with faster downloads and lower latency. The pool currently includes over 4,500 worldwide essential patents from leading technology companies.

"OPPO's decision to join the VVC Advance Patent Pool reflects our continued commitment to supporting balanced patent pool that benefits the entire video codec ecosystem," said Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing at OPPO. "As both a technology innovator and implementer, we look forward to the collaborative licensing frameworks which supports long-term and healthy IP ecosystem for video technologies and provides clear and efficient pathways for adoption."

"We are pleased to welcome OPPO to the VVC Advance Patent Pool," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "OPPO's participation in our HEVC and VDP programs as a Licensor and in our HEVC and VVC programs as a Licensee, demonstrates the value our pools provide to companies that are simultaneously driving innovation and implementing these critical video technologies. This comprehensive engagement underscores the industry's recognition that our balanced approach serves the interests of patent owners and implementers alike."

As a licensee of both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance Patent Pools, OPPO is eligible to benefit from Access Advance's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement (MCBA), which is expected to provide an efficient licensing framework for products implementing multiple video codecs.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.oppo.com.

About Access Advance: Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 4,500 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. Access Advance has also acquired Via LA’s HEVC/VVC program—now named the VCL Advance (Video Codec Licensing) program. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.