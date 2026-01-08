SEEQC Establishes US-Taiwan Quantum Technology Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnerships in Advanced Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing

ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEEQC, the pioneer in building quantum computers with integrated cryogenic electronics on a chip and a leading supplier of quantum processing technology, today announced a new US-Taiwan quantum technology ecosystem that brings together leading semiconductor, electronics, and academic partners to accelerate the commercialization of its Single Flux Quantum (SFQ)-based quantum computing platform. These partnerships include significant strategic investment from Taiwanese collaborators while SEEQC maintains its core quantum architecture and intellectual property in the United States, reinforcing decades of technological cooperation between the two regions.

“Taiwan is the center of gravity for global IC manufacturing, packaging, and design – and the place where modern chipmaking’s most advanced capabilities continue to evolve,” said John Levy, CEO of SEEQC. “We are proud to build on that heritage as we work toward the next leap in computing, uniting quantum and classical systems on a chip. US-based SEEQC is developing next-generation quantum computing SoCs by combining Taiwan’s unmatched semiconductor capabilities with SEEQC’s digital quantum control IP and system-level architecture. Through our partnerships with Kinpo, ITRI, and National Taiwan University – in collaboration with UC Berkeley – we are deepening the long-standing technological alliance between the United States and Taiwan and establishing an allied foundation for the quantum era.”

A Comprehensive Quantum Ecosystem: Manufacturing, Electronics, Design, and Research

SEEQC has assembled a network across advanced electronics, semiconductor process development, and CMOS chip design to support its roadmap toward a fully integrated, chip-based quantum computer. Each partner contributes to a specific technical domain: Kinpo co-develops scalable room-temperature electronics; ITRI supports superconducting chip manufacturing; and NTU advances high-speed CMOS electronic interfaces for SEEQC’s SFQ processors. Select Taiwanese partners such as Kinpo Group have also invested strategically in SEEQC’s recent equity financings.

"SEEQC is the first company to demonstrate a scalable quantum computer with on-chip cryogenic control and readout electronics,” said Shu-Jen Han, Taiwan-born Chief Technology Officer at SEEQC. “Taiwan has the deepest concentration of semiconductor expertise in the world, from advanced electronics to packaging and high-volume manufacturing. Our approach brings together US-developed quantum innovation with Taiwan’s semiconductor and electronics strength. SEEQC maintains its core quantum technology in the United States while strategically leveraging Taiwan’s world-leading capabilities in manufacturing and electronics to accelerate commercialization.”

Precision Electronics and Measurement Development: Kinpo

SEEQC is deepening its collaboration with Kinpo Group, a global leader in precision electronics and manufacturing. The companies are co-developing cost-effective room-temperature electronics engineered for SEEQC’s SFQ control chips. Kinpo has supported SEEQC as both a technical collaborator and strategic investor.

“SEEQC’s chip-scale approach requires precision electronics that perform reliably at scale,” said Andy Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Kinpo Group. “Our manufacturing and measurement expertise complements SEEQC’s digital quantum architecture as it moves toward commercial deployment.”

Semiconductor Process Development: ITRI

SEEQC’s collaboration with ITRI, instrumental in establishing Taiwan’s modern semiconductor industry, forms the manufacturing backbone of its Taiwan strategy. ITRI will support process development and production for SEEQC’s SFQ-based superconducting control chips.

“Taiwan’s semiconductor leadership is built on collaboration and innovation,” said Shih-Chieh Chang, Vice President & General Director, ITRI. “Working with SEEQC continues that legacy and supports development of the ecosystem required for the next era of quantum computing.”

Advanced Research: National Taiwan University & UC Berkeley

SEEQC is advancing academic collaboration with National Taiwan University and UC Berkeley on high-speed CMOS electronic interfacing for SFQ processors, including a joint tape-out at TSMC. Professor Jun-Chau Chien, a leading expert in high-speed CMOS mixed-signal circuits, contributes to this work and embodies the cross-Pacific research exchange supporting SEEQC’s platform.

Building an Allied, Next-Generation Quantum Supply Chain

Together, these collaborations strengthen SEEQC’s ability to deliver a commercially viable quantum computer on a chip. The ecosystem integrates Taiwan’s semiconductor and electronics depth with SEEQC’s US-based quantum innovation, accelerating development timelines and reinforcing a resilient, allied supply chain for next-generation computing. These capabilities also support SEEQC’s commercial relationships with companies such as IBM and NVIDIA.

“Taiwan remains deeply committed to global partnerships in advanced semiconductor and emerging computing technologies,” said Ming-Chih Lai, Director General, National Science and Technology Council. “Collaborations like this strengthen innovation, expand technical exchange, and support resilient supply chains for future strategic industries.”

SEEQC and its partners will continue advancing joint development across process optimization, system electronics, and next-generation SFQ technologies to further mature the company’s chip-based quantum computing platform.

About SEEQC

SEEQC is building quantum computers on a chip. The company's digital chip technology is designed to make quantum systems scalable, energy efficient, and commercially viable. SEEQC's chip-based approach works across the entire quantum ecosystem. Its digital chips power quantum AI and heterogeneous computing. Founded as a spin-out from Hypres, itself a spin-out from IBM's superconducting electronics division, SEEQC is led by a world-class team and operates advanced chip fabrication facilities in the United States and Europe.