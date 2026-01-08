Accenture Invests in Profitmind to Drive Agentic AI Reinvention in Retail Sector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Profitmind, a retail technology company that has developed an agentic AI platform to help retailers automate decisions across pricing, inventory and planning. As part of this investment, Accenture and Profitmind are also entering into a strategic partnership. This investment and partnership will further expand Accenture’s existing data and AI capabilities in retail, enabling clients to bridge the gap between insights and action.

As the retail landscape undergoes significant transformation, agentic AI has emerged as a critical enabler for brands seeking to navigate unprecedented complexity. Unlike conventional automation, agentic AI systems independently interpret vast datasets, coordinate actions across diverse workflows, and adapt dynamically to real-time market shifts, fostering a new era of operational responsiveness and improved, personalized customer experiences. In fact, a recent Accenture survey highlights that consumers are 1.5 times as engaged, 2.3 times more likely to recommend a brand online, and 1.7 times more likely to accept a higher price from a brand that provides emotionally engaging experiences.

Profitmind’s platform uses a network of intelligent AI agents that help retail teams connect pricing, inventory, promotions, and assortment data and generate relevant and timely recommendations that can be executed with the speed that is imperative in an increasingly competitive field. The platform blends machine learning, gen AI, and agentic AI to help teams make faster, more informed decisions, while maintaining visibility into the reasoning and expected outcomes of AI-generated actions.

“In retail, AI is reinventing how people shop, how businesses operate and how employees work. Retailers are navigating relentless disruption—and nowhere is the impact more acute than in merchandising. Frequently considered the heart and soul of retail, executives are often overwhelmed by massive amounts of data, reports and spreadsheets, leaving little time for effective decision-making,” said Jill Standish, Accenture’s global retail lead. “Profitmind bridges the gap between insight and action through agentic AI. It mirrors how retailers run their businesses, linking data from multiple sources for clear, prioritized recommendations that can be trusted and executed quickly in response to an increasingly competitive industry.”

“Profitmind launched the first agentic platform for retail at NRF 2024. Now, by teaming with Accenture, we are directly addressing the operational complexities retailers face across markets, channels and data systems. This partnership allows us to bring that innovation to more global clients, delivering consistent solutions that increase agility and turn critical insights into tangible business outcomes,” said Dr. Mark Chrystal, co-founder and CEO, Profitmind.

Accenture and Profitmind will be together at the National Retail Federation (NRF) on January 11-13, where a demo will be presented on the Microsoft booth 4053.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Profitmind

Profitmind is a decision intelligence platform built by retail operators for retail operators. The platform is designed to help merchants, planners, and marketers move faster in a market that changes in real time. Its native agentic AI architecture unifies a retailer’s strategy, internal data, and external competitive signals to deliver prioritized, explainable recommendations across pricing, promotions, inventory, marketing, and assortment. Built to mirror how cross-functional retail teams operate week to week, Profitmind reduces manual reporting and spreadsheet reconciliation by surfacing a ranked set of actions tied to sales, profit, and working capital impact, while integrating with existing execution systems. Profitmind is powering mission critical merchandising decisions for retailers from $20 million to $100 billion in revenue across every merchandise category on 3 continents. The platform has helped drive outcomes such as a 250+ basis point profit improvement for one client and hundreds of hours saved per month in manual data work. To learn more, visit Profitmind.com.

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.