Voyager Awarded NASA HUNCH Contract

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) was awarded a contract with NASA for the Create Hardware (HUNCH) program, extending Voyager’s role in advancing workforce development while supporting human spaceflight operations.

HUNCH provides high school students with hands-on experience designing and fabricating hardware used by NASA, including for the International Space Station. Under the renewed contract, Voyager will build on its five-year history with the program to provide engineering and program support that connects student innovation directly to operational missions.

“HUNCH strengthens the aerospace workforce while delivering real, mission-ready outcomes for spaceflight,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security at Voyager. “What we learn supporting ISS operations today directly informs how we design, operate and sustain next-generation platforms like Starlab.”

Voyager’s continued support of HUNCH builds a skilled pipeline of engineers, technicians and operators for civil, commercial and national-security missions. It also reinforces its broader mission-management capabilities, ensuring continuity from current ISS operations to future commercial space stations.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: https://voyagertechnologies.com/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons that actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.