Prolytix Expands Capabilities in Thrombosis and Hemostasis Testing

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolytix, a U.S.-based leader in bioanalytical and protein characterization services, announces it has acquired 60 validated assays previously owned by Hemostasis Reference Laboratory (HRL). HRL was a respected global reference laboratory specializing in thrombosis and hemostasis testing. This acquisition creates an end-to-end solution for thrombosis and hemostasis analytical services.

The combination of Prolytix’s foundational strength in protein science and HRL’s deep experience in clinical and specialty coagulation testing will offer sponsors a fully integrated continuum of expertise spanning sample collection, research reagents, release and stability testing of protein therapeutics, and advanced bioanalytical testing services.

“This marks an exciting step forward as we continue expanding our capabilities to support GLP, GCP, and CLIA-compliant work within a dedicated laboratory space,” said Ryan Dorfman, COO of Prolytix. “The recent award of our CLIA Certificate of Compliance—accompanied by an inspection report citing no deficiencies—underscores the quality and rigor of our operations. With the addition of these assays, we significantly enhance our clinical and translational testing capacity, further strengthening Prolytix as a leader in hemostasis.”

“This is a natural and exciting fit,” said Joanne McGrath, Manager, Laboratory Services of HRL. “Our teams share a deep commitment to scientific integrity and advancing the field, and will now be able to provide a more comprehensive solution that supports biopharmaceutical companies developing novel therapies in thrombosis, coagulation disorders, and hematologic disease.”

About Prolytix

Prolytix, formerly Haematologic Technologies, Inc. (HTI), is a leading provider of analytical and bioanalytical services supporting the research, development, and commercialization of large-molecule biotherapeutics and high-quality reagents for coagulation research. With more than 35 years of experience, Prolytix specializes in solving the most complex large-molecule challenges. Learn more at goprolytix.com.