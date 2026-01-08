Hippocratic AI and Huron Consulting Group Announce Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery and Innovation

CHICAGO & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, global leader and pioneer of generative AI healthcare agents, today announced a collaboration with Huron, a global consulting firm with deep experience with helping healthcare organizations transform care delivery and core business operations, improving patient outcomes through strategic, clinical, and digital innovation.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bringing safe and scalable AI to health systems to address their most urgent challenges with measurable results. Together, Hippocratic AI and Huron bring decades of healthcare transformation and technology experience to help organizations deliver more personalized care while improving access, driving new access growth, closing care gaps, reducing readmissions, and improving outcomes.

Hippocratic AI and Huron will work to responsibly scale generative AI healthcare agents that support patients and clinicians across the healthcare continuum. Huron is trusted by more than 1,000 healthcare organizations, driving improved patient care and creating greater access and growth through strategic and transformative consulting engagements.

Hippocratic AI agents are the safest and most experienced, with over 150 million clinical interactions to date, powered by the Polaris safety constellation architecture with over 30 supporting LLM models. This is on the heels of their Series C funding in November to continue to scale and expand healthcare abundance.

“We founded Hippocratic AI with a mission to advance a new era of healthcare abundance where every patient and member can receive consistent, high-quality support throughout their care journey,” said Munjal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “Collaborating with Huron allows us to bring this vision to life more quickly by working alongside one of the most respected advisors in the healthcare industry. Together, we can expand access to care and give health systems new tools to improve lives.”

This collaboration will focus on enabling applications of generative AI that allows proactive outreach and enhance care continuity. Whether supporting patients with care navigation after discharge, reaching out for scheduling, or addressing common chronic conditions through ongoing outreach, Hippocratic AI’s agents are designed to improve patient understanding, adherence, and health outcomes. These capabilities will be strategically incorporated within the transformation programs Huron leads across the country.

Huron’s healthcare business serves a broad spectrum of healthcare providers and payors, helping them navigate complex industry challenges and implement impactful changes that drive measurable results. Huron works with organizations to solve complex challenges across the healthcare continuum, including care transformation, business operations, digital strategy, and consumer experience, all areas where AI can accelerate value creation.

“At Huron, we are deeply committed to helping healthcare organizations achieve their mission and deliver expanded care and better outcomes for every patient they serve,” said Jim Gallas, Huron’s Healthcare Industry Leader. “We believe AI is a critical component of any health system’s strategy, but organizations need solutions that are safe and drive meaningful results. Generative AI, when implemented responsibly and ethically, has the potential to be a force multiplier in healthcare, allowing clinicians to work at the top of their license and enabling healthcare organizations to expand access and improve care. Hippocratic AI’s approach aligns well with our values, and we are excited to work together to empower our clients with safe and innovative solutions.”

Hippocratic AI and Huron’s combined solutions reinforce both organizations’ dedication to using technology to bring healthcare abundance to patients and health systems. With Hippocratic AI’s rigorous safety architecture and Huron’s trusted guidance, healthcare systems can accelerate and adopt AI that meets the highest standards of safety, empathy, and outcomes.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed the safest generative AI Agents for healthcare. The company believes that generative AI has the ability to bring healthcare abundance to every person in the world. The company focuses on building non-diagnostic patient-facing clinical AI agents and does not allow its agents to be used to prescribe or diagnose. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $404 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google’s CapitalG, and numerous health systems. Learn more at https://hippocraticai.com/.

About Huron

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.