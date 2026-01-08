Fiserv Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate innovation by further embedding AI into Fiserv development platforms and empowering its global workforce with AI. The collaboration will boost internal productivity at Fiserv and deliver AI-driven solutions that create greater value for Fiserv clients, including financial institutions, businesses, and consumers.

Fiserv will deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot across its global workforce, equipping employees with access to advanced AI tools that enhance productivity, accelerate decision-making, and elevate the quality of work. In parallel, Fiserv is working with Microsoft to expand its use of Microsoft Foundry, an Azure-powered AI platform designed to build, customize, deploy, and manage AI applications safely and securely. Deploying these innovative, AI-powered products and services throughout the organization is expected to boost employee productivity, streamline processes, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

“By embedding AI inside our workforce and development platforms, we’re not simply improving how we operate; we’re transforming how Fiserv delivers the next generation of innovation for our clients,” said Guy Chiarello, Vice Chairman, Fiserv. “This collaboration with Microsoft enables us to bring intelligent capabilities to market with greater speed and scale, unlocking smarter, more differentiated solutions that help our clients grow, compete, and lead in today’s rapidly evolving fintech and payments landscape.”

“Together with Fiserv, we’re bringing the power of generative AI to transform how financial technology is built and delivered,” said Karen Del Vescovo, Corporate Vice President, Financial Services, Microsoft. “By combining Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Foundry with Fiserv’s deep industry expertise, we’re enabling innovation that will help Fiserv’s workforce achieve new levels of efficiency and productivity. This collaboration shows what’s possible when industry leaders come together to redefine the future of work and customer experience.”

This expanded relationship with Microsoft builds on Fiserv’s existing use of Microsoft Foundry and deployment of Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot. To date, Fiserv has processed more than 100 billion tokens in Foundry, enhancing products, client servicing experiences, and its proprietary developer gateway. GitHub Copilot has been deployed to more than 8,000 software engineers across Fiserv, driving measurable gains in developer productivity and accelerating solution delivery for clients.

Deepening Investment in AI

Fiserv has a long-standing commitment to deploying AI responsibly across the enterprise, using differentiated data assets and deep industry expertise to embed AI and machine learning in its platforms and operations, driving product innovation and efficiency.

Across Fiserv, AI already powers fraud detection, risk management, and personalized engagement for financial institutions; enables smarter decisioning and higher authorization rates for merchants; and improves client servicing, compliance, and developer productivity.

By further embedding “AI Inside” the company, including the latest generative AI capabilities, Fiserv is moving beyond intelligent automation to agentic intelligence, staying at the forefront of AI innovation, and transforming how it delivers for clients.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” “will” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause Fiserv’s actual results to differ materially include, among others: Fiserv and Microsoft’s ability to successfully deploy and embed artificial intelligence solutions into its platforms and operations; exposure to liability as a result of any misuse of artificial intelligence by Fiserv’s personnel; the integration of third-party artificial intelligence models with our services relies on certain safeguards implemented by the third-party developers which may be insufficient; and other factors included in “Risks Factors” in Fiserv’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents that it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Fiserv assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

