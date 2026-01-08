CrowdStrike to Acquire SGNL to Transform Identity Security for the AI Era

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SGNL, a leader in Continuous Identity. This acquisition will accelerate CrowdStrike’s leadership in Next-Gen Identity Security, enabling access for human, non-human (NHI), and AI identities to be continuously granted and revoked based on real-time risk. With SGNL, CrowdStrike will extend dynamic authorization across SaaS and hyperscaler cloud access layers. The combination of dynamic privilege and access coupled with Falcon® platform intelligence sets a new standard for agentic identity security.

“AI agents operate with superhuman speed and access, making every agent a privileged identity that must be protected,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “With SGNL, CrowdStrike will deliver continuous, real-time access control that eliminates the known and unknown gaps from legacy standing privileges. We’re disrupting the premise of modern privilege and access – for every identity, human or machine. This is identity security built for the AI era.”

Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security: Identity Security for the AI Era

Identity security is rapidly becoming one of cybersecurity’s largest and fastest-growing segments. According to IDC, the identity security market is expected to grow from approximately $29 billion in 2025 to $56 billion by 2029.1

As NHIs and the agentic workforce expand, these entities function as high-privilege identities with access to data, applications, compute resources, and other agents. They’re created dynamically in SaaS applications and hyperscaler workloads and operate across distributed cloud access paths. This shift exposes the risk created by legacy access models built on static policies and standing privileges. These models cannot reassess risk or revoke access as threat conditions change, leaving organizations exposed as AI identities operate autonomously. Identity security for the AI era requires a fundamentally different approach, built on continuous risk evaluation and dynamic authorization across modern access paths.

Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security already secures the full hybrid identity lifecycle, unifying initial access prevention, privileged access management (PAM), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection. Falcon correlates identity, asset, and threat intelligence across endpoint, cloud, and SaaS environments, establishing the foundation for continuous, risk-aware authorization at scale.

Securing Modern Identities with SGNL

SGNL is the runtime access enforcement layer between modern identity providers and the SaaS and hyperscaler resources that people, NHIs, and AI agents access. Powered by real-time Falcon platform intelligence and risk signals, SGNL will continuously evaluate identity, device, and behavior to dynamically grant, deny, or revoke access as conditions change, eliminating standing privilege access across every identity and environment.

Key features and benefits of SGNL and the Falcon platform will include:

Eliminate Standing Privileges for Humans, NHIs, and AI Agents: Grant access the moment it’s needed and remove it the moment it’s not with continuous dynamic authorization powered by real-time Falcon platform risk signals.

Grant access the moment it’s needed and remove it the moment it’s not with continuous dynamic authorization powered by real-time Falcon platform risk signals. Access Enforcement Across All Major Identity Systems: Extend Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security’s Just-in-Time access beyond Active Directory and Entra ID to AWS IAM, Okta, and other cloud identity and SaaS systems.

Extend Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security’s Just-in-Time access beyond Active Directory and Entra ID to AWS IAM, Okta, and other cloud identity and SaaS systems. Identity Governance and Downstream Protection: Enhance Falcon’s asset intelligence and identity governance with Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol (CAEP)-driven enforcement integrated into Falcon® Fusion SOAR to revoke access beyond the identity provider, proactively prevent misconfiguration-driven breaches, and protect downstream applications and services.

Enhance Falcon’s asset intelligence and identity governance with Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol (CAEP)-driven enforcement integrated into Falcon® Fusion SOAR to revoke access beyond the identity provider, proactively prevent misconfiguration-driven breaches, and protect downstream applications and services. Unify Hybrid Identity Security: Secure every identity across the attack chain – from initial access to privilege escalation and lateral movement spanning on-prem, SaaS, and cloud environments.

“SGNL was founded to connect access decisions with business reality,” said Scott Kriz, CEO and co-founder of SGNL. “The world needs our technology to eradicate the significant risk that legacy standing privileges expose in today and tomorrow’s environments. Joining CrowdStrike provides us with global scale natively through cybersecurity’s leading platform to transform enterprise security with Continuous Identity, furthering CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches.”

Transaction Details

The purchase price is contemplated to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s first quarter of FY’27, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory clearances.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

