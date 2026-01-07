-

BigHat Biosciences Partners With Lilly to Advance Machine-Learning-Enabled Biologics Discovery Through Lilly TuneLab

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigHat Biosciences, a protein therapeutics company that combines state-of-the-art AI models with a high-speed automated wet lab, today announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) focused on advancing machine-learning-enabled biologics discovery through Lilly TuneLab. This project expands BigHat’s relationship with Lilly, which includes a previously disclosed collaboration focused on the discovery and engineering of next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Peyton Greenside, CEO and Co-Founder of BigHat, recognizes, “Current AI/ML models for antibody developability have limited ability to generalize to new sequences, largely because they are trained on limited formats and datasets of inconsistent quality. As a result, they are primarily used for prioritization amongst hits, rather than to meaningfully improve developability or inform early, high-impact development decisions. Greater confidence in the future of early-stage candidates has the potential to unlock exciting new targets and modalities that might otherwise be deprioritized.”

Lilly launched the TuneLab platform to give biotechnology companies access to actionable AI-enabled drug discovery models, which require high-accuracy predictions across the full diversity of therapeutic antibody candidates, despite their diverse biophysical properties. To support TuneLab’s continued evolution, BigHat will leverage its best-in-class ML expertise and Milliner™ platform to rapidly generate diverse, high-quality datasets suitable for use in a generalizable antibody developability foundation model.

About BigHat Biosciences

BigHat Biosciences is an AI/ML-driven drug discovery and development company that integrates state-of-the-art computational modeling with a high-throughput, automated wet lab. This unified platform enables rigorous benchmarking of AI models and rapid experimental validation across biologic modalities, targets, and therapeutic areas—unlocking differentiated, next-generation antibody therapies for patients with serious unmet needs.

Headquartered outside San Francisco, BigHat is a Series B biotechnology company with a pipeline that includes a next-gen ADC for GI cancers entering the clinic in 2026 and an avidity-driven TCE for solid tumors with an IND in 2026, in addition to several partnered programs. BigHat has raised more than $140 million from leading investors, including Section 32, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and 8VC.

Contacts

Media Contact
Julie Bishop
julie@walkercomms.com

Industry:

BigHat Biosciences

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Julie Bishop
julie@walkercomms.com

More News From BigHat Biosciences

BigHat Biosciences and Lilly Collaborate to Advance AI-Driven Antibody Therapeutics

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigHat Biosciences (“BigHat”), a biotechnology company with a machine learning (ML)-guided antibody discovery and development platform, announced a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”). In this collaboration, BigHat will deploy its Milliner platform, a suite of state-of-the-art ML technologies integrated with a synthetic biology-based high-speed wet lab, to design and engineer therapeutic antibodies with superior functionality. BigHat...

BigHat Biosciences Enters Into Strategic Collaboration to Leverage Machine Learning in Antibody Discovery & Design

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigHat Biosciences, a biotechnology company with an artificial intelligence/machine learning-guided antibody discovery and development platform announced a collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. This strategic collaboration combines the drug discovery, clinical development and data science expertise from Johnson & Johnson with BigHat’s Milliner™ platform, a suite of machine learning technologies integrated with a high-sp...

BigHat Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Merck

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigHat Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company with a machine learning-guided antibody discovery and development platform, today announced a collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to apply the company’s technology to design candidates for up to three drug discovery programs. BigHat’s design platform, Milliner, integrates a high-speed characterization with ML technologies to engineer antibodies with more complex func...
Back to Newsroom