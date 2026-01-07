Paul D. Clote, Esq., Joins JAMS in Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAMS, the premier provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce that Paul D. Clote, Esq., has joined its panel following a multi-decade career as a litigator and dispute resolution professional.

Mr. Clote most recently served as a partner at McGinnis Lochridge from 2016 to 2025. Between 1989 and 2016, he operated his own firm, Law Office of Paul D. Clote; between 1983 and 1989, he was head of commercial litigation at a small firm (Shrader, York, Clote, Hinds & Grote f/k/a Shrader & York); having started his law practice with Big Law in 1977 (Vinson Elkins).

As a litigator, Mr. Clote tried to verdict state and federal court cases, including matters involving fiduciary duties, a variety of contract disputes (partnership agreements, oil/gas operating agreements, broker commission agreements, etc.), letters of credit, business fraud, civil theft, legal malpractice, labor and employment issues including ERISA. He has argued appeals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Texas Supreme Court and Texas Courts of Appeals.

Based in the Houston Resolution Center, Mr. Clote will serve as an arbitrator and mediator, handling business and commercial; construction; energy and utilities; employment; estate, probate and trust; professional liability; health care; and real estate matters. He is available to conduct sessions in person, as well as virtually, for clients across the country and internationally.

“Mr. Clote’s extensive experience as a litigator and ADR professional, combined with his reputation for sound judgment and professionalism, makes him an outstanding addition to our Houston panel,” said Kimberly Taylor, JAMS CEO and president. “We are delighted to welcome him to JAMS and are confident he will be a valuable addition to our talented panel.”

Mr. Clote has mediated more than 1,100 cases and has arbitration experience as a sole, wing and chair arbitrator. He is an associate and senior life fellow with the American Board of Trial Advocates. He has held leadership roles with the Association of Attorney Mediators, the State Bar of Texas ADR Section and the Texas Board of Disciplinary Appeals; additionally, he has served as an adjunct professor of mediation and conflict resolution at Rice University.

“Preparation and perseverance are core values of my ADR process,” said Mr. Clote, “With more than 40 years of experience, I look forward to continuing to help parties seek durable, lasting resolutions.”

Mr. Clote received his B.A. from Northwestern University and his J.D., With Honors, from the University of Texas School of Law.

