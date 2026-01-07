AeroSummit and the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) Announce Joint Venture: Ascend Flight Training Summit

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroSummit and the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) today announced the creation of the Ascend Flight Training Summit, a new education-forward national conference that will replace the annual NAFI Summit beginning in 2026. Developed as a true joint venture, Ascend combines AeroSummit’s community-building and industry reach with NAFI’s long-standing leadership in flight-instructor education to deliver a unified event that supports every stage of the pilot training journey. The inaugural Ascend Flight Training Summit will take place September 8–10, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Dallas Market Center Love Field, with a Welcome Reception on September 8th at the Frontiers of Flight Museum.

Ascend is designed to strengthen the full pilot pipeline, featuring educational tracks for student pilots, CFIs, and flight school owners and leadership; hands-on workshops; expanded academic content; and professional-development sessions that support growth from early training through advanced instruction and into aviation careers. With the transition from the NAFI Summit to Ascend, NAFI will bring its respected CFI-centered programming, instructional expertise, and professional development strengths directly into the new event.

Ascend will also introduce a strong career-readiness component, including interview preparation, resume and communication coaching, networking with training organizations and airlines, and potential on-site interviews that give attendees a direct path into professional opportunities.

“Ascend represents the next step forward for our industry, and it is truly being built together,” said Anthony Geraci, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AeroSummit. “AeroSummit and NAFI share the same belief that the flight-training community deserves a dedicated space focused on education, progression, and long-term career success. We are excited to move into this joint venture as one united team.”

“This collaboration allows us to channel our combined strengths into an event that puts education at the center,” said Brandon Martini, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AeroSummit. “Ascend brings students, CFIs, and flight school leaders together in a setting designed to help them learn, grow, and move confidently toward the next step of their aviation careers.”

NAFI leadership emphasized the importance of building strategic, collaborative partnerships that unite varied stakeholders and strengthen the broader aviation training ecosystem.

“The NAFI Summit has served our community well but Ascend allows us to expand the educational experience and reach far more students and instructors,” said Karen Kalishek, Board Chair of NAFI. “NAFI is proud to be a foundational partner in Ascend and to bring our CFI-focused programming, instructional depth, and professional development mission to this new national summit.”

“This joint venture reflects the very best of what our industry can accomplish when we work together,” said Paul Preidecker, President of NAFI. “Ascend will offer deeper educational opportunities, stronger instructor development, and clearer pathways for pilots as they prepare for their professional futures.”

Ascend will include immersive classroom sessions, CFI development workshops, an exhibit hall featuring training tools and technology, structured networking, and career advancement opportunities that connect attendees with instructors, training organizations, and employers throughout aviation.

Additional details, including registration, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, will be released soon.

For more information, please visit https://ascendflighttrainingsummit.com or contact us at help@stratusaerosummit.com

About NAFI

The National Association of Flight Instructors supports aviation educators through professional development, advocacy, training resources, and community programs that advance instructional quality and safety. Visit https://nafimentor.org for more information.

About AeroSummit

AeroSummit is a national aviation-training conference focused on supporting flight schools, instructors, and industry partners through business education, operational strategy, and community collaboration. Visit https://stratusaerosummit.com/ for more information.