Empower Announces Partnership With PGA TOUR Golfer Cameron Young

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower, a leading provider of retirement and wealth management solutions, today announced a new endorsement agreement with PGA TOUR golfer Cameron Young, one of the game’s most dynamic and accomplished young competitors.

Under the multi-year partnership, Empower’s brand will be featured on the front of Young’s hat and headwear, and across select digital and marketing platforms. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on performance, preparation - and long-term success.

“Cam represents the next generation of excellence in professional golf,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empower, who noted that Young’s approach to golf mirrors how Empower serves people as they plan for their future.

“He prepares with purpose, competes with confidence - and understands that long-term success comes from disciplined decision making. We’re proud to partner with him as he competes at the highest level,” said Murphy.

“I'm honored to partner with Empower," said Young. "Growing up in New York near Wall Street, I’ve always admired financial companies, like Empower, and how they serve their clients. The attention to detail, emphasis on preparation - and display of confidence resonate with me as a professional athlete. I'm looking forward to working together and representing a brand that helps people plan for what matters most.”

Young has quickly established himself as one of the PGA TOUR’s premier talents, finishing this past season tied for 4th in the FedEx Cup rankings. His 2025 campaign was the strongest of his career, achieving his first PGA TOUR win at the Wyndham Championship, finishing in the top four of the US Open and then closing out the season with an outstanding performance at the 2025 Ryder Cup – going 3-1 and leading the U.S. team in strokes gained.

Known for his powerful driving and steady demeanor under pressure, Young continues to build a reputation as a consistent contender on golf’s biggest stages.

The sponsorship builds on Empower’s long-standing support of professional golf and its broader commitment to help individuals, employers - and institutions pursue stronger financial outcomes.

The sponsorship with Young expands Empower’s sports marketing initiatives. In 2019, Empower entered into a 21-year agreement with the Denver Broncos for the naming rights to Empower Field at Mile High and a sponsorship of the Colorado Rockies. In South Florida, Empower sponsors the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium - and the Miami Open tennis tournament. Empower also supports Boston College athletics and several professional golfers, including LPGA Tour golfers Lexi Thompson, Cheyenne Knight, Jennifer Kupcho, and Mariah Stackhouse, and PGA TOUR golfers Kurt Kitayama, Davis Riley and Webb Simpson.

About Empower

Recognized as a leader in retirement services and wealth management1, Empower administers approximately $2 trillion in assets2 for more than 19 million individuals through the provision of workplace and individual retirement plans, advice, financial planning and investments.2 Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and Instagram.

Pensions & Investments DC Recordkeeper Survey (2025). Ranking measured by total number of participants as of Dec. 31, 2024. As of Sept.30, 2025. Assets under administration (AUA) refers to the assets administered by Empower. AUA does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company.

Empower refers to the products and services offered by Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries. “EMPOWER” and all associated logos and product names are trademarks of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.

The information contained herein is being provided for discussion purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All visuals are illustrative only.

©2026 Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. All rights reserved. WF-5554000-0126 RO-5100122-0126

Learn more:

To learn more about how we’re empowering plan sponsors and their participants to be more engaged in their retirement plans than ever before, call us at 800-719-9914.