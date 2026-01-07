The New York Stock Exchange Enters Agreement with MSCI to Become the U.S. Options Listing Venue for Benchmark Indexes in Early 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced an agreement with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, for the NYSE to become the U.S. options listings venue for benchmark MSCI indexes in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Options on MSCI indexes will be listed on NYSE Arca and NYSE American options markets, including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI EAFE Index, MSCI ACWI Index, MSCI World Index, and MSCI USA Index.

MSCI and ICE share a decades-long partnership built on innovation and trust. Since ICE launched futures based on MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI EAFE indexes 16 years ago, its contracts are ranked in the top 10 index futures globally by notional open interest and provide a liquid set of tools for market participants to manage equity risk.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with MSCI by listing cash settled index options on NYSE Exchanges,” said Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer, NYSE Group. “By working with MSCI to broaden the product offering while improving cross-product capital efficiencies, we look forward to enhancing the risk management capabilities offered to global investors with assets tracking these important benchmarks.”

"The expansion of our partnership with ICE to include MSCI-linked options marks an important development for our clients and the broader market," said George Harrington, Global Head of Fixed Income & Derivatives, MSCI. “Bringing both MSCI futures and options under the ICE umbrella reflects our commitment to provide more integrated solutions that support the evolving needs of global investors.”

ICE is home to the most liquid markets to trade futures on the benchmark MSCI EAFE, MSCI Emerging Markets, MSCI ACWI, MSCI Selection, and MSCI Climate indexes with ICE accounting for more than 70% of global MSCI Futures trading by volume. In 2025, average daily volume for ICE’s MSCI derivatives complex was equal to approximately $19.5 billion of notional value.

