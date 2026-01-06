Silverstone Partners and JSB Capital Group Launch Residential Joint Venture With the Purchase of a BTR Portfolio in West Texas

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silverstone Partners, a thematic real estate investment manager, and JSB Capital Group, a real estate investment management platform, today announced the formation of a programmatic joint venture (the “Partnership”). The Partnership will target compelling multifamily and build-to-rent (“BTR”) acquisitions across primary and secondary markets.

This partnership validates a specific thesis we developed surrounding the current multifamily capital markets and we’re excited to partner with JSB to scale this venture. Share

The Partnership has been launched with the acquisition of a four-property portfolio of high-quality BTR communities (the “Seed Portfolio”) in Midland, Texas, purchased from Related Companies, a leading institutional real estate investor and developer.

The Seed Portfolio comprises 277 homes featuring spacious floorplans with an average unit size of nearly 1,300 square feet. Strategically located in Midland, the heart of the Permian Basin and the country’s most productive energy region, the acquisition aligns with the Partnership’s strategy of capitalizing on favorable capital cycle dynamics by targeting institutional-grade assets in markets anchored by robust economic drivers.

On behalf of the Partnership, Silverstone will lead investment sourcing and day-to-day management through Claireville Residential, its vertically integrated multifamily operations platform based in Austin, Texas. JSB, the Partnership’s capital partner, will advise on portfolio construction and overall strategy. Structured for a flexible, long-term investment horizon, the Partnership aims to accumulate and scale a substantial residential portfolio, prioritizing assets with outsized total returns anchored by strong in-place cash yields.

“This partnership validates a specific thesis we developed surrounding the current multifamily capital markets and we’re excited to partner with JSB to scale this venture,” said Manoj Ramprakash, Managing Partner and Founder of Silverstone Partners. “By launching with a portfolio that fits our criteria and disciplined underwriting approach, we can immediately apply our hands-on, technology-enabled operating model to generate value, proving our shared conviction.”

“The acquisition of the Seed Portfolio represents a compelling opportunity to acquire well-located BTR assets at an attractive basis in a supply-constrained market supported by long-term economic and demographic fundamentals,” said Bobby Svigals, Senior Vice President at JSB Capital Group. “We are excited to invest alongside Manoj and Silverstone Partners on this high-quality portfolio and to be actively engaged in the build-out of a distinct thematic portfolio.”

About Silverstone Partners

Silverstone Partners is a thematic real estate investment firm focused on uncovering scalable opportunities driven by market dislocations and secular trends. The firm’s investment strategy is to build and invest in specialized platforms that capture value within targeted themes across various asset classes. Silverstone integrates deep operating expertise and an entrepreneurial partnership structure to drive value across asset repositioning, development and balance sheet restructuring. To execute its multifamily aggregation strategy, the firm leverages Claireville Residential, its vertically integrated operations platform that combines a hands-on operator mindset with proprietary generative AI tools to generate insights, automate workstreams and drive asset performance.

About JSB Capital Group

JSB Capital Group is a privately-held real estate investment management firm with primary offices in Miami, New York City and Baltimore. JSB invests both directly and alongside best-in-class operators focused on specific asset classes, geographies and investment strategies. JSB has invested more than $3 billion of equity, representing greater than $10 billion of asset value across various asset classes, and has acquired or built more than 50,000 apartment units nationally in addition to its interests in other commercial real estate asset classes.