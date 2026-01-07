SmartMoving Acquires Remedy Payments to Bring Profit-focused Payments Into the Core Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartMoving, the profitability platform built for modern moving companies, today announced its acquisition of Remedy Payments, the most trusted name in embedded payment solutions for the moving and storage industry. The move brings payments more tightly into the core SmartMoving platform to support better cash flow and conversion for movers.

“Movers don’t need another app, they need results,” said Bill Bowles, CEO of SmartMoving. “Remedy has been solving the hard, messy, real-world problems of getting movers paid—faster, more reliably, and without the usual chaos. Now we’re bringing that power directly into the SmartMoving platform.”

Remedy already powers payments for the majority of SmartMoving customers, handling real transaction volume at scale. This acquisition formalizes that partnership and enables deeper integration between payments and operations over time.

Payments work best when they’re built directly into how movers operate,” said Alex Dimitracopoulos, CEO of Remedy Payments, who will join the SmartMoving executive team as part of the acquisition. “By integrating payments across the job lifecycle, we can help movers improve conversion, reduce friction, and get paid more reliably.

By combining Remedy’s payments infrastructure with SmartMoving’s operational system of record, payments can be connected directly to how jobs are sold, scheduled, and completed. Over time, movers can expect:

Real-time visibility into payments tied to each job, from booking through final invoice.

Improved cash flow without requiring changes to day-to-day workflows.

Payroll, invoicing, and reporting handled inside the platform, without spreadsheets.

“This is about building the most complete command center in the industry, where every job, dollar, and decision connects,” said Bowles. “Remedy has already been running alongside us. Now we’re building the future together, and we’ve got a lot of payments-related innovation we’re already building with Remedy that should come out soon!”

About SmartMoving

SmartMoving delivers business management software for moving companies that serve residential, commercial, and government clients. Customers use SmartMoving daily as their core system of record to automate all aspects of moving service operations, including estimates, dispatching, storage, sales and marketing, payroll, communication, and collecting payments. SmartMoving helps build intuitive web, mobile, and cloud solutions that aim to generate more money, more time, and more confidence for moving and storage companies across North America. For more information, visit smartmoving.com.

About Remedy Payments

Remedy Payments provides proven, transparent payment solutions built for moving and storage companies. With 15+ years of industry expertise, Remedy simplifies credit card, ACH, and recurring payments while helping businesses get paid faster, reduce costs, and stay compliant. Trusted by more than 1,500 movers and powering more than $1billion in annual processing volume, Remedy’s experience is unmatched. For more, visit remedypayments.com.