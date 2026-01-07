Joby to Expand Manufacturing Footprint with Acquisition of Second Ohio Facility

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility in the Dayton, Ohio area spanning more than 700,000 square feet. The facility, which is ready for immediate use, will initially support Joby’s plans to double production to four aircraft per month in 2027, while also providing space for significant future growth. The factory complements Joby’s existing production facilities in California and Ohio, with operations in the new facility expected to begin this year.

“This site will not only support our near-term plan to double production, it can also serve as a base for significant future growth, as we turn a decade of engineering into the manufacturing scale the market is now demanding,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO, Joby Aviation.

“From the world’s first aircraft factory to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton has long been the epicenter of aerospace innovation and we’re proud to be building the next generation of flight right here,” Bevirt added. “The reindustrialization of Ohio has become central to Joby’s story and with unmatched governmental and policy support, we’re ready to make sure that the commercial and defense aircraft that define the future of flight are built right here in America.”

In July 2025, Joby announced the completion of an expanded manufacturing facility in Marina, CA and in October, confirmed the start of propeller blade production in Ohio. To support the planned doubling of production, Joby began procurement of the capital equipment required to double manufacturing capacity last month. At Joby’s site in California hiring is underway to support round-the-clock manufacturing operations.

Ohio Welcomes Joby's Continued Investment

“From the Wright Brothers to Joby Aviation, Ohio has always been where the future of flight takes shape,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Joby's expanded manufacturing presence in Vandalia and the Miami Valley brings together our state's rich aviation heritage with our world-class advanced manufacturing workforce to build the aircraft that will redefine how people and goods move through our cities.”

“Joby’s investment in Dayton, bringing thousands of good-paying blue collar jobs back to Ohio, is an incredible testament to Ohio’s long history as a leader in aviation and to the manufacturing renaissance happening all across the states. Thanks to President Donald Trump and private sector leaders like Joby, the United States is finally getting serious about reindustrializing and investing in American jobs after decades of outsourcing and neglect,” said Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio).

“Joby’s expansion builds on Dayton’s legacy as the birthplace of aviation while shaping the future of flight. This new, more than 700,000 square-foot facility will create new jobs for Ohioans and allow Joby to increase its aircraft production. Ohio remains proud to be a hub for companies investing in innovation. Ohio makes the things the world needs, and Joby’s work is an example of that. I’m excited to see what Joby accomplishes with this new facility and will continue advocating for their success,” said Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio).

“The announcement of the second Joby facility here in Ohio is great news for the Dayton area. Over 5 years ago I worked to ensure the FY22 NDAA included language to allow the Springfield Airport to apply for a program that brought Joby Aviation to our region. I had no doubt that this company would bring high-skill jobs and incredible innovation to our area. Joby Aviation continues to carry on the rich tradition of aviation innovation here in Dayton, Ohio that goes back to the time of the Wright Brothers, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds,” said U.S. Representative Michael Turner (OH-10).

“As the world’s leading advanced air mobility company, Joby's decision to double down in Ohio speaks to the speed at which advanced technologies can scale in our state and the powerful and collaborative environment Team Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition have built to support growth of emerging industries in the region,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Since Joby first announced its massive air taxi facility in 2023, it is again demonstrating how this state delivers what companies need to move from innovation to production at scale.”

Joby’s manufacturing growth in Ohio comes at a time of significant policy momentum for advanced air mobility (AAM). US Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, recently announced a national strategy for advanced air mobility that provides a clear policy roadmap to accelerate AAM deployment and integration. This alignment comes as the Federal Aviation Administration and DOT prepare to deploy the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) in 2026. By validating operational use cases and flight routes across the country ahead of final Type Certification, the eIPP - paired with the strategy’s policy recommendations - enables regulators, local communities, and industry leaders to prepare for the arrival of advanced air mobility.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements ​​

