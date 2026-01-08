flyExclusive Named Authorized Starlink Aviation Dealer, Bringing High-Speed In-Flight Connectivity to its Fleet and MRO Clients

KINSTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYX), one of the nation’s largest private jet operators and a certified Part 145 Repair Station, today announced it has signed an authorized dealership agreement with Starlink, becoming a certified dealer and installer for Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency aviation connectivity system.

flyExclusive will begin installation of Starlink on its fleet, setting a higher standard for the onboard experience with streaming-quality internet, real-time communications, and consistent VPN performance at altitude. As an authorized dealer and installer, flyExclusive will also provide Starlink sales, installation, and support services to third-party aircraft owners and operators, expanding the company’s growing MRO capabilities.

“Our customers expect a world-class experience every time they fly with us, and that includes connectivity that works at the highest level,” said Jim Segrave, Founder & CEO of flyExclusive. “Starlink raises the bar for in-flight Wi-Fi. Leveraging the capabilities of our vertically integrated platform, we can install, support, and control quality end-to-end for our fleet and for external clients.”

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting in-flight streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink delivers up to 310 Mbps connectivity with latency as low as <99 ms that supports HD video conferencing, streaming, large file transfers, and modern productivity tools. These capabilities have historically required far more expensive and lower-performance legacy systems.

With flyExclusive as an authorized dealer and installer, private aircraft owners now have access to turnkey provisioning, expert installation, testing, and ongoing support through a single, trusted partner.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury. It is a core part of the passenger experience,” said Matt Lesmeister, Chief Operating Officer of flyExclusive. “Becoming a Starlink aviation dealer strengthens our MRO capabilities while raising the bar across our fleet. It allows us to deliver the level of connectivity our customers deserve and gives external operators a fast, trusted path to upgrade their aircraft through a proven MRO partner.”

The Starlink dealership aligns with flyExclusive’s broader investment in technology, customer experience, and fleet modernization, including expanded Mobile Service Units (MSUs), avionics upgrades, and an expanding set of MRO services for the business aviation community.

Installations on flyExclusive’s Challenger 350 fleet will begin in early 2026. External customer installation slots are available immediately through the company’s MRO services team. For any inquiries or to reserve an installation slot, reach out to the MRO Sales Team at MRO@flyexclusive.com.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive (NYSE American: FLYX) is a vertically integrated, FAA-certificated air carrier providing private-jet experiences through on-demand charter, Jet Club membership, and fractional ownership programs. The company operates one of the largest Citation fleets in the United States and offers comprehensive MRO, paint, interiors, and avionics services to both its own and third-party aircraft at its Kinston, North Carolina campus. Learn more at www.flyexclusive.com.