Fair Street Advisors Joins Integrated Partners to Expand High-Net-Worth Capabilities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $23.8 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced that Fair Street Advisors (“Fair Street”) has joined its platform. Based in Guilford, Connecticut, the team is led by founder and managing partner Vincent Esposito and brings more than $233 million in assets under management (AUM) to the firm.

Fair Street serves high-net-worth individuals and families seeking sophisticated planning and investment guidance. As client needs have grown increasingly complex, the firm sought a long-term partner with the infrastructure, advanced planning depth and collaborative resources required to support its next phase of growth. Esposito joins Integrated alongside partner Connor Dolan and client service administrator Rebecca Stakelum.

Esposito selected Integrated for its advisor-first culture, long-term partnership mindset and ability to support firms as they scale up the complexity curve. Integrated’s CPA Alliance, integrated planning resources and collaborative platform provide the coordination and expertise needed to help Fair Street deepen relationships with higher-net-worth clients while maintaining independence.

“Integrated has built a culture that is both rare and intentional,” said Andree Mohr, president of Integrated Partners. “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we remain focused on partnering with established, entrepreneurial advisor teams seeking a platform that balances growth, planning depth and cultural alignment. Vincent and his team embody the integrity, ambition and client commitment we value in advisors looking for a true forever partner.”

By partnering with Integrated, Fair Street gains access to expanded resources, advanced planning capabilities and an entrepreneurial platform designed to help advisors thrive long term. Clients benefit from deeper expertise and enhanced support, while the firm remains rooted in the relationships and values that have defined its success.

“Joining Integrated allows us to build the business we envision without sacrificing who we are,” said Esposito. “The firm’s culture and depth of resources give us the tools to better serve our clients today, while positioning our practice for sustainable growth.”

In addition to its client work, Fair Street maintains a strong commitment to community. The firm actively supports organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children and advancing research into childhood diseases, including the Apraxia Resource Center of Connecticut, the Cystic Fibrosis and Multiple Sclerosis foundations and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The addition of Fair Street builds on Integrated’s recent momentum, including the onboarding of Morrison Nordmann Wealth Management and the addition of nearly $2 billion in assets in new advisory relationships in 2025.

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 250+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. *$23.8 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $17.8 billion in advisory assets as of 9/30/2025.