PRMG and LoanSense Team Up to Help Borrowers with Student Loan Debt Buy a Home

CORONA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG) a nationally recognized mortgage lender has engaged with LoanSense Inc to help pull through more borrowers in the lender's current pipeline.

Through this engagement, PRMG will be able to identify potential borrowers with student loan debt early in the loan origination process. “Our Loan Officers will receive notifications where borrowers can lower their student loan payments and overall debt burden, all within the mortgage process,” said Chris Sorensen, SVP/Director National Retail Production at PRMG. “By engaging with LoanSense early in the origination cycle, many of our clients will benefit with restructured student loan debt and increase their affordability on the new mortgage and or have greater purchasing power.”

LoanSense’s core technology and advising services are designed to identify the clients that can save money through federal and private student loan programs. “Lenders can use LoanSense as part of our borrower incubation program so their assigned loan officers know within 24 hours of application, if we can improve home affordability. We join our lenders’ team and will help their loan officers pull through borrowers. Every borrower counts. They have dreams and aspirations, and nobody wants to be declined unnecessarily,” said Cat Kaiyoorawongs. Lenders send LoanSense clients who have debt-to-income qualifying issues, but they come out the other side with a home and many also receive tens of thousands of student loan forgiveness.

“I work at PRMG because they provide us with the tools and insights, we need to help our clients overcome obstacles that stand in the way of homeownership,” said McGehee Woolf, a Branch Manager with PRMG. “PRMG gives us an edge with our realtor partners through collaborations with companies like LoanSense. As a result, we help more people and become an asset to our partners and our community.”

About PRMG

PRMG is a nationally recognized mortgage lender with over 25 years of experience, ranked among the top 10 privately held mortgage bankers in the U.S. Known for its innovation and rapid growth. PRMG leverages cutting-edge technology to support originators and business partners. The company prides itself on a strong, inclusive culture, hiring the right people to drive organic growth. CEO Paul Rozo emphasizes PRMG's resilience and commitment to employees and customers, even in challenging market conditions.

About LoanSense

LoanSense is a thought leader at the intersection of student loan management and home ownership, and their insights are sought after by regulators, industry leadership and lenders. LoanSense product and service fills a space in the industry that is required to move more debt-burdened and financially stressed borrowers to the closing table. Join our demo call here.