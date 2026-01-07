UK Credit Union Announces New, World-Class Member Experience Powered by Glia

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK Credit Union today announced a partnership with Glia, the leading AI platform for intelligent banking interactions, to simplify support and financial wellness for its 111,000 members. Under the new partnership, UK Credit Union will strengthen member service and boost frontline agent satisfaction with Glia’s award-winning AI technology, enabling savings it can reinvest into the community.

As part of UK Credit Union’s ongoing efforts to simultaneously provide best-in-class member service with cutting-edge digital innovation, the credit union sought a solution that could replicate the personalized, high-touch experience members get when they visit a UK Credit Union branch. As UK Credit Union’s member base expands beyond its central Kentucky roots, the Glia AI-powered Interactions platform will support the credit union’s dedication to convenient, secure and equitable service flows consistently across both digital and voice channels.

Glia’s AI platform, purpose-built for banks and credit unions, automates interactions, elevates frontline agent performance and transforms reporting and insights for leaders. With Glia, UK Credit Union will offer an intentional blend of human and AI member support through online chat and phone calls, giving frontline agents more time to focus on complex requests.

“By automating routine calls with Voice AI that knows our products and speaks like our members do, we expect to reduce live agent call volumes by 40% — time we’ll reinvest in expanding member relationships and providing more personalized financial guidance,” said Kenneth Barras, Associate Vice President of Member Experience at UK Credit Union. “This isn’t about replacing human connection — it’s about using technology to enhance and scale the service experience our members know and trust.”

Glia’s robust data privacy and safety protocols ensure all member information is protected, and every response from an AI-powered virtual agent is 100% accurate and UK Credit Union-approved.

“The foundational mission of UK Credit Union is what the credit union movement is all about,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. “We’ve partnered with UK Credit Union not just to transform their service channels, but also to amplify their mission. Our platform provides the intelligence and agility needed to accelerate their purpose-driven growth and invest deeper into their community. We are excited to see UK Credit Union lead the way in showing how technology can reinforce the human element of banking.”

About UK Credit Union

UK Credit Union has been proudly serving the University of Kentucky and Central Kentucky since 1937 and now has more than $1.60 billion in total assets. UK Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of products and services, including checking and savings accounts, mortgage, auto, and commercial loans, as well as investment services. For more information about how to join UK Credit Union, visit www.ukfcu.org.

About Glia

Glia is the leading AI customer interactions solution for banks and credit unions. Our platform unifies AI and human agents across every voice and digital interaction with our proprietary ChannelLess® Architecture. With Glia’s AI for All™, organizations solve the tradeoff between efficiency and experience by using AI to automate interactions, elevate agent performance, and transform reporting and insights for leaders.

Glia has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for five consecutive years and is certified as a Great Place to Work (with a 98% employee satisfaction rating). With an industry-leading 72 NPS score across over 700 organizations, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 billion. Learn more at glia.com.