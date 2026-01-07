Stallergenes Greer Expands Venom Immunotherapy Production Capacity With Acquisition of Entomon s.r.l.

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Entomon s.r.l., an Italian company specialising in the production of certified stinging-insect venom extracts, notably of the Hymenoptera order, used for the manufacture of diagnostic preparations and Venom Immunotherapy (VIT). The transaction is expected to close by the end of January.

Entomon, currently recognised as the only company in Europe capable of extracting pure venom from Hymenoptera insects, produces pharmaceutical-grade insect venom using proprietary techniques (Entomon Capillary Extracted Venom®) for medical use.

Through this acquisition, Stallergenes Greer bolsters its venom manufacturing capabilities and supply of raw materials for life-saving VIT treatments, whilst safeguarding patient care continuity.

Hymenoptera venom allergy is the most common trigger of severe anaphylaxis in adults1. According to the EAACI guidelines on venom immunotherapy, VIT is the only treatment that can prevent systemic inflammatory reactions to bee or wasp stings and significantly improve quality of life, even for people with less severe allergic reactions.2

“Entomon’s activities complement Stallergenes Greer’s portfolio and strengthen our control of critical allergen extracts, notably Hymenoptera venoms used in allergen immunotherapy” stated Dr. Andreas Amrein, Chairman and CEO of Stallergenes Greer. “This acquisition secures long-term access to high-quality venom extracts in a market constrained by limited global capacity. It also builds on our existing partnerships and supports a diversified model for venom immunotherapy components. By reinforcing supply chain diversification and building on our well-established position in venom immunotherapy with Albey®, we strengthen our ability to support patients and healthcare professionals worldwide and deliver on our long-term commitment to high-standard, reliable allergy care. We are delighted to welcome Entomon to the Stallergenes Greer Group.”

“Becoming part of Stallergenes Greer marks a transformative moment for Entomon. It is a testament to our expertise in the extraction of pure Hymenoptera venom and our ability to deliver high-quality raw materials which are essential for life-saving allergen immunotherapies. We are excited to embark on this new chapter,” declared Dr. Elisabetta Francescato, CEO and founder of Entomon s.r.l.

About hymenoptera venom allergies

Stinging-insect venom sensitisation is common in the general population (between 9.3% and 28.7%), and more than half of the population will be stung by an insect at least once in their lifetime depending on the living environment and type of activity.3 4

Venom allergy is an IgE-mediated hypersensitivity reaction triggered by stings from insects such as bees, wasps, hornets, or other Hymenoptera species. While local reactions are common and usually mild, venom-allergic individuals can experience systemic responses ranging from widespread hives to severe anaphylaxis. Hymenoptera venom allergy is the primary cause of anaphylaxis in adults in Europe, being responsible for 48.2% of cases and 20.2% in children worldwide5. Based on national mortality surveillance, fatal anaphylaxis due to Hymenoptera stings accounts for approximately 72 deaths per year in the United States6, while European data indicate a comparable burden of about 73 deaths annually across 32 countries7.

Diagnosis relies on a combination of clinical history, skin testing, and specific IgE measurement to identify the responsible insect. Venom immunotherapy is the only treatment proven to modify the natural course of venom allergy. It provides long-term protection by inducing immune tolerance8, markedly reducing the risk of systemic reactions to future stings and improving patients’ quality of life.

Because Hymenoptera venoms differ by species, the availability and quality of venom extracts are essential to enable accurate diagnosis and effective immunotherapy, ensuring patients receive targeted and reliable treatment.

About Albey® Venoms

Albey® Venoms are standardised purified extracts derived from hymenoptera species, including honeybee (Apis mellifera), yellow jacket (Vespula spp.), and paper wasp (Polistes spp.). These extracts are specifically designed for Venom Immunotherapy (VIT), the only proven treatment to prevent severe systemic allergic reactions.

Albey® holds marketing authorisations in France, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. It is also available in Italy under ope legis status.

About Entomon

Based in Florence (Italy), Entomon s.r.l. is a privately held company established by leading biologists and naturalists with deep expertise in the study of insects and their impact on human health and activity. The company specialises in the extraction of pure insect venom extracts for diagnostic reagents and venom immunotherapy for individuals with insect sting allergies. Entomon is the sole producer in Europe of insect of pure, certified Hymenoptera venom extracts. For more information, please visit: www.entomon.it

About Stallergenes Greer

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

