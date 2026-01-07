ConTeras Industrial Group Partners with Oaktree

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConTeras Industrial Group (“ConTeras” or the “Company”), a leading national industrial and commercial multi-craft service contractor, announced today that it has partnered with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”).

ConTeras consists of three major operating divisions – Incorp Industries, ECRS, and Performance Insulation Contractors – with over 150 years of combined operating history. The Company provides mission-critical specialty services including industrial insulation, scaffolding, coatings, shoring, access systems, and turnaround support to customers across power generation, chemical, commercial, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure end markets.

Adam Mohr, Chief Executive Officer of ConTeras, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Oaktree as we enter this exciting new chapter for ConTeras. Oaktree’s deep understanding of the power and utility ecosystem, together with their ability to provide strategic capital and resources, will significantly accelerate our ability to further scale our offerings, invest in our people, and deliver enhanced value to our customers.”

Jimmy Lee, Assistant Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Oaktree’s Power Opportunities strategy, commented, “ConTeras has built a differentiated platform rooted in safety, quality, and service, and we see significant opportunity ahead to support the Company’s organic growth and strategic M&A ambitions. Our sector focus and expertise will allow us to work closely with the ConTeras leadership team to drive value and expand their footprint across key power and industrial-related markets.”

Andrew Moir, Managing Director of Oaktree’s Power Opportunities strategy, added, “Our partnership with ConTeras aligns well with our thesis to invest in specialty services benefitting from ongoing investment to support both aging and new power generation and critical infrastructure. We look forward to working with the ConTeras team to help them execute their strategic growth plan.”

About ConTeras Industrial Group

ConTeras is a leading national commercial and industrial multi-craft service contractor delivering scaffolding solutions, industrial insulation, industrial painting, heat tracing, abatement, remediation, and general maintenance through our group of superior specialty service providers, including Incorp Industries, ECRS, and Performance Insulation Contractors. For more information about ConTeras Industrial Group and its services, visit ConTeras.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $218 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,450 employees and offices in 26 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.