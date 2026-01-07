Aramark Collegiate Hospitality and the University at Albany Forge Partnership to Integrate Campus Dining into the Learning Environment

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today announced a landmark 15-year partnership with the University at Albany (UAlbany), a public research university in Albany, NY, to deliver a bold new vision for campus dining. Launching this January 2026, this collaboration will redefine the student dining experience through innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement.

“At UAlbany, we believe a world-class education should be matched by a world-class environment. Our partnership with Aramark Collegiate Hospitality ensures that our services will set a new benchmark for collegiate excellence," said Michael Ramella, Executive Director of University Auxiliary Services (UAS). "For UAS, this initiative is more than a service upgrade; it is a dedicated investment in student well-being, community connection, and the holistic success of our diverse student body.”

Under the banner of Great Dane Hospitality, Aramark is introducing a dynamic hospitality ecosystem designed to elevate UAlbany as a premier dining program featuring globally inspired menus, cutting-edge technology, and vibrant social spaces to foster connection and belonging for students, faculty, and staff.

Anticipated highlights of the partnership include:

District East – A transformative all-you-care-to-enjoy food hall designed to offer value, expanded availability of options, and a vibrant campus hub.

– A transformative all-you-care-to-enjoy food hall designed to offer value, expanded availability of options, and a vibrant campus hub. Global Food Emporium – Developed in collaboration with UAlbany alumnus and restaurateur Jamal Rasoully, featuring diverse cuisines from Asia, India, the Middle East, Latin America, and beyond.

– Developed in collaboration with UAlbany alumnus and restaurateur Jamal Rasoully, featuring diverse cuisines from Asia, India, the Middle East, Latin America, and beyond. Technology-Enabled Convenience – Mobile ordering, self-checkout kiosks, and data-driven menu optimization to enhance speed and accessibility.

– Mobile ordering, self-checkout kiosks, and data-driven menu optimization to enhance speed and accessibility. Experiential Learning – A student-operated Saxbys café at the Massry School of Business, offering hands-on opportunities in hospitality and entrepreneurship.

– A student-operated Saxbys café at the Massry School of Business, offering hands-on opportunities in hospitality and entrepreneurship. Inclusive Dining – Menus that accommodate halal, kosher, plant-based, allergen-friendly, and performance-driven athletic dining needs.

“This partnership is about more than food—it’s about creating an experience that supports student success and strengthens campus life,” said Barbara Flanagan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “Together with UAlbany, we will deliver a world-class dining program that reflects the University’s culture and values while driving measurable growth and engagement.”

The collaboration underscores Aramark’s commitment to growth and innovation in higher education dining. The initiative leverages data-driven strategies and a simplified meal plan structure to simultaneously improve food accessibility for the broader campus population and drive substantial increases in retail and catering revenue.