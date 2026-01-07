Polymarket and Dow Jones, Publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Announce Exclusive Prediction Market Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, and Dow Jones, a global provider of news and business information and a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV), today announced an exclusive partnership to make Polymarket’s real-time prediction market data available across Dow Jones consumer platforms, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily.

The collaboration will provide audiences with greater visibility into prediction market signals across a range of economic, political and cultural topics, offering a new lens for understanding how markets assess probabilities and future outcomes. Polymarket data will be displayed through dedicated data modules on Dow Jones digital properties, including homepage and market-related pages, as well as through select print placements.

As part of the partnership, Dow Jones will introduce new consumer-facing features incorporating prediction market data, including a custom earnings calendar highlighting market-implied expectations around corporate performance. Additional data-driven experiences are expected to launch over time.

“We’re making prediction markets data accessible to our users, because it’s a rapidly growing source of real-time insight into collective beliefs about future events,” said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “Our mission is to help people make decisions by offering them reliable news, data and analysis. In partnering with Polymarket, we aim to help consumers better interpret market sentiment and assess risk alongside traditional financial indicators.”

“The Dow Jones group, including The Wall Street Journal, are setting a new standard for accessible, data-driven information to inform their readers,” said Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket. “As Polymarket continues to expand, our prediction market data is increasingly relied upon for reliable, transparent, and accurate information. This partnership combines journalistic insight with real-time market probabilities - including the most-watched business news like public company earnings reports - to create a truly comprehensive news experience for readers.”

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple platforms including print, digital, mobile, and live events. Dow Jones publishes some of the world’s most-trusted journalism and data, including the The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Risk & Compliance, and Dow Jones Newswires.

Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA).