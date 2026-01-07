Anheuser-Busch and the MSG Family of Companies Expand Multi-year Sponsorship Across Premier Sports & Entertainment Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), – a leading American manufacturer, the nation’s top brewer and one of the fastest-growing spirits companies – and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”), and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) (together, the “MSG Family of Companies”) announced today an expanded, multi-year sponsorship that showcases the company as an Official Sponsor across the MSG Family of Companies’ portfolio of premier sports and entertainment assets.

As one of the industry’s longest-standing sponsorships, the extension will showcase Anheuser-Busch’s portfolio of brands as the two organizations champion the moments and categories important to fans of sports and entertainment. NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer and Cutwater, two of the fastest growing brands in the industry that are leading and growing the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol beverage category, will be promoted alongside Michelob ULTRA, America’s #1 top-selling beer.

“For more than 100 years, Anheuser-Busch has contributed to the world class fan experience at Madison Square Garden and its family of venues,” said Spencer Gordon, Group VP of Connections at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re committed to continuing that legacy for years to come with this extended sponsorship, whether you’re a fan of the Knicks, Rangers or the hundreds of performers at MSG every year. Our portfolio of brands and strategic partnership will provide first-class experiences for some of the most passionate fans in the world.”

“Across the MSG Family of Companies we are focused on creating opportunities for meaningful connection, both in our venues and as part of integrations with our brands,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Throughout our long-standing collaboration with Anheuser-Busch we have created a variety of unique activations that have brought people together around sports and entertainment, and we look forward to continuing to deliver memorable moments for our guests in this next chapter.”

As part of the expanded sponsorship, Anheuser-Busch will receive premium exposure across the MSG Family of Companies’ portfolio year-round, including at Madison Square Garden and Sphere in Las Vegas; as well as with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, the Concert Series at Madison Square Garden, College Hoops at The Garden, and MSG Networks.

Fans attending sports events at Madison Square Garden will recognize Anheuser-Busch’s portfolio of brands advertised both inside and around the venue, with a robust suite of assets that include:

Multiple on-court / on-ice displays during Knicks, Rangers and college basketball games via the basket stanchion, courtside signage and dasher boards

Gardenvision features during multiple Knicks and Rangers home games each season

Branding throughout the arena that includes an activation space in the main concourse for select games

Prominent street signage on 7 th Avenue outside the arena featuring Anheuser-Busch’s portfolio of brands

Avenue outside the arena featuring Anheuser-Busch’s portfolio of brands VIP experiences and exclusive prizes via Michelob ULTRA’s “Superior Access” program

In addition, as the Official American Beer Sponsor of both the Knicks and Rangers, Michelob ULTRA will be integrated in the game day experience wherever 21+ fans watch their favorite team, headlined by in-person viewing parties, sponsorship of MSG Networks’ in-studio bar during pre and post-game shows and original content series that will be distributed across each team’s social channels.

As an Official Partner of the Concert Series at Madison Square Garden, Anheuser-Busch will have a significant presence on digital signage and as part of on-site activations during live music and entertainment events.

Anheuser-Busch will also gain substantial exposure through an expanded presence at Sphere in Las Vegas including on the Exosphere – the fully-customizable LED exterior of Sphere and the largest LED screen in the world.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation’s top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation’s most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America’s #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That’s who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company’s portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive entertainment, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with a second venue planned for Abu Dhabi. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.