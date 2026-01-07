MoCA-XpressO Offers the Public a New Digital Resource to Check Memory and Cognitive Performance

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marking the 20th anniversary of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the globally recognized screening tool for early cognitive impairment, the team behind its development has launched MoCA-XpressO, a new digital resource designed to help individuals easily check memory and cognitive performance.

XpressO translates more than two decades of clinical expertise into a brief, self-administered digital experience completed in about five-minutes on smartphones, tablets, or desktop devices. Rooted in the same science as the MoCA, developed by neurologist Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, XpressO provides meaningful insights to help guide next steps in brain health.

The MoCA was originally developed to detect Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), often among the earliest clinical signs of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. The tool has since been translated into more than 100 languages and dialects, validated in more than 7,000 studies, and is widely regarded as the global gold standard for early cognitive screening.

“Many people spend time with family over the holidays and may notice small changes – forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, or things just not feeling quite right,” said Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, neurologist and creator of the MoCA. “XpressO offers a simple, science-based first step people can take on their own. It’s not a diagnosis, but it can help individuals understand their cognitive health and decide whether it’s time to start conversations with a healthcare provider.”

XpressO includes three nonverbal tasks that assess memory, processing speed, and reasoning, helping reduce cultural and educational bias. After completing the test, users receive clear results indicating whether their performance falls within the expected range or below expectations, along with guidance on potential next steps.

“From my perspective as a researcher and care provider, early detection is critical in understanding, treating, and managing diseases like Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science at the University of Nevada. “The MoCA has already transformed how clinicians assess cognitive health. By creating a digital resource accessible to the general public, Dr. Nasreddine and his team are empowering people to take an active role in their own brain health.”

Designed for adults of all ages, including those 50 and older, XpressO is free for non-commercial use and available via desktop browsers and mobile app stores. To date, 100,000 people worldwide have used the tool, completing 150,000 tests. Visit www.mocaxpresso.com to learn more.