-

OrangeTwist Announces Strategic Alliance with SBC Medical Group Holdings and Expansion to 24 Locations Across 6 States to Support Long-Term Growth Initiatives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrangeTwist, a leading U.S. med spa platform delivering cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness treatments through a hospitality-driven clinical experience, has announced a strategic alliance and minority investment with SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) as part of its accelerated national growth strategy. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for OrangeTwist, enabling new clinical, operational, and technological synergies with a global leader in medical services and clinic operations.

In conjunction with this announcement, OrangeTwist has acquired six additional med spa locations in Colorado and Nevada, expanding its footprint to 24 locations across 6 states, including California, Texas, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, and New Jersey. The expansion reinforces OrangeTwist’s mission to scale its clinically grounded, client-centric model of non-invasive aesthetic care nationwide.

“We are thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with SBC Medical Group Holdings while expanding our presence in high-growth markets,” said Robert Settembro, CEO of OrangeTwist. “This next chapter allows us to bring exceptional aesthetic experiences to more communities while leveraging SBC’s global expertise. We remain focused on high-quality care, best-in-class providers, and innovative services that continue to differentiate OrangeTwist in a rapidly growing aesthetic landscape.”

Through the alliance, OrangeTwist and SBC Medical will collaborate on clinical protocol development, advanced technology integration, and operational scalability, positioning the company for accelerated market leadership and long-term strategic growth across both domestic and international markets.

OrangeTwist is backed by leading private equity firms Hildred and Athyrium Capital Management, providing institutional support for continued organic expansion, strategic acquisitions, and long-term platform growth.

“We believe the U.S. aesthetic market represents a compelling growth opportunity,” said Stephen Hallenbeck, Partner at Hildred. “We believe OrangeTwist’s differentiated model, combined with its expanding footprint and strategic partnerships, positions the company for scalable and sustainable growth.”

OrangeTwist remains committed to elevating the standard of non-invasive aesthetic care through continued innovation, premium client experiences, and disciplined expansion.

About OrangeTwist

OrangeTwist is a leading provider of medically supervised aesthetic and wellness treatments, delivering real results through innovative, non-invasive services and exceptional client experiences. With 24 locations across 6 states, OrangeTwist offers a comprehensive portfolio of injectable, energy-based, and wellness treatments supported by strong clinical oversight and best-in-class operational systems.
For more information, visit www.orangetwist.com.

