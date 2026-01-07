Mundial Media Inks Exclusive U.S. Publisher Partnership with Grupo Reforma

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mundial Media, an AI-powered advertising platform purpose-built to understand culture through machine learning, today announced an exclusive U.S. publisher partnership with Grupo Reforma, one of Mexico and Latin America’s most respected and influential media organizations.

By partnering exclusively, we’re enabling brands to engage audiences in premium environments that are informed by real cultural context rather than inferred identity signals. Share

Under terms of the new agreement, Mundial Media will serve as Grupo Reforma’s exclusive U.S. digital advertising partner, representing its premium inventory to U.S. advertisers seeking trusted, brand-safe access to Spanish-language and bicultural audiences at scale. The partnership brings Grupo Reforma’s journalism and high-engagement editorial environments into Mundial Media’s carefully curated premium publisher ecosystem.

Grupo Reforma’s portfolio includes nationally recognized publications such as Reforma (Mexico City), El Norte (Monterrey), and Mural (Guadalajara), which attract significant and sustained interest among U.S. Hispanic audiences. Through this partnership, Mundial Media enables U.S. advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences engaging with Grupo Reforma’s premium journalism through a privacy-first, AI-powered platform designed to preserve editorial integrity, transparency, and contextual alignment between content and advertiser objectives.

“Grupo Reforma has long been committed to independence, credibility, and journalistic rigor,” said Javier Andrade, Deputy Director of Digital Media at Grupo Reforma. “This partnership with Mundial Media reflects a shared focus on quality and thoughtful audience engagement, while allowing our journalism to reach U.S. advertisers in a manner consistent with our editorial standards.”

Tony Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Mundial Media, emphasized the cultural alignment at the heart of the partnership. “Grupo Reforma represents a benchmark for trusted journalism in Mexico. By partnering exclusively, we’re enabling brands to engage audiences in premium environments that are informed by real cultural context rather than inferred identity signals.”

The partnership addresses growing advertiser demand for premium, brand-safe inventory that reaches Hispanic and bicultural audiences without relying on potentially problematic identity-based targeting. As privacy regulations tighten and third-party cookies disappear, Mundial Media’s approach offers brands a path forward for engaging these audiences at scale.

“Advertisers today want more than reach. They are looking for clarity, control, and confidence in where their messages appear,” said Alex Haluska, VP of Business Development at Mundial Media. “Grupo Reforma offers an exceptional editorial environment. Our role is to ensure brands can access that quality through privacy-safe, contextually intelligent activation.”

Mundial Media works with a select group of premium publishers through partnerships. The company prioritizes long-term alignment over scale for its own sake, with each relationship intentionally structured to uphold editorial standards, maintain brand safety, and provide a clear line of accountability for advertisers and publishers. Grupo Reforma joins a growing roster of publishers represented by Mundial Media across sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle categories.

Technology Built for Cultural Context

Mundial Media’s proprietary technology, Cadmus AI, underpins the partnership. Cadmus AI continuously analyzes millions of pages each day to classify real-time cultural context across sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and emerging multicultural trends, without relying on cookies or device identifiers. Billions of contextual signals power dynamic segments that surface high-quality, brand-safe moments, delivering privacy-safe accuracy, stronger engagement, and scalable reach across premium publishers.

Advertisers can activate across display, video, high-impact, and custom executions, with contextual intelligence applied at the page- and moment-level to ensure alignment with brand values and campaign objectives.

About Grupo Reforma

Founded in 1922, Grupo Reforma is one of Mexico’s leading independent media companies, known for its commitment to rigorous journalism, editorial integrity, and innovation. Its publications serve audiences across Mexico’s largest metropolitan markets and are widely regarded as among the most influential news sources in the region.

About Mundial Media

Mundial Media is an AI-powered advertising platform built to understand culture through machine learning, not cookies or device identifiers. Its proprietary engine, Cadmus AI, continuously analyzes millions of pages each day to classify real-time cultural context and identify brand-safe, high-quality moments across sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and emerging multicultural trends. Powered by billions of contextual signals, Mundial Media enables privacy-safe precision, stronger engagement, and scalable reach across premium publishers, helping brands connect with audiences at the right cultural moment.