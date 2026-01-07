-

Varsity Healthcare Partners Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Trialbee

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP” or “Varsity”), a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm, today announced that it has completed a strategic growth investment in Trialbee (the “Company”).

Headquartered in Sweden with leadership across the U.S. and Europe, Trialbee is a leading technology-enabled provider of patient recruitment services and analytics for clinical trials sponsored by global biopharma companies. Trialbee’s combination of technology, services, and analytics helps biopharma clients ensure their clinical trials reach global enrollment and patient diversity goals by orchestrating data-driven targeting, omnichannel marketing, and advertising strategies across regions, channels, and patient populations.

Trialbee helps biopharma sponsors address one of the most significant challenges in clinical development – timely and effective patient enrollment – by delivering data-driven, multi-channel recruitment strategies supported by its proprietary Honey technology platform. The Company serves as a single, accountable partner for patient recruitment, combining technology and high-touch execution to help sponsors reach hard-to-access patient populations, speed up trial enrollment timelines, and improve overall trial outcomes.

VHP is partnering with Trialbee’s management team to support the continued growth and expansion of the platform, which will include investments in commercial scale, technology innovation, and global delivery capabilities. Trialbee’s Chief Executive Officer, Matt Walz, will continue to lead the Company alongside the existing senior leadership team.

“Trialbee has built a differentiated, technology-enabled platform that addresses a mission-critical need for biopharma sponsors, while building trust with both research sites and patients,” said Walz. “Varsity, which brings deep healthcare services expertise and a proven track record of scaling founder- and management-led platforms, is an ideal partner for us during this next chapter as we continue to invest in our technology, expand our capabilities, and help more sponsors accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.”

Piper Sandler served as the financial advisor to VHP. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The Company’s vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment – providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey.

About Varsity Healthcare Partners

Varsity Healthcare Partners is a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies. VHP’s tactical investment strategy emphasizes identifying and investing in growth-seeking companies, leveraging VHP’s “buy and build” playbook to drive significant operational enhancement early in the life of each platform investment, followed by an aggressive and multidimensional growth plan. VHP’s unique tactical investment playbook and strong track record are complemented by VHP’s distinct organizational culture, emphasizing highly collaborative engagement, strong professional accountability, and a commitment to excellence in work product and team performance.

Contacts

Prosek Partners
Mickey Mandelbaum / Julia Sidi
mmandelbaum@prosek.com / jsidi@prosek.com

Industry:

Varsity Healthcare Partners

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Prosek Partners
Mickey Mandelbaum / Julia Sidi
mmandelbaum@prosek.com / jsidi@prosek.com

More News From Varsity Healthcare Partners

VHP Foundation Completes Its First Year of Operations, Including Inaugural Funding of Three Charities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The VHP Foundation (“VHPF” or the “Foundation”), the internal philanthropic arm of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading lower middle market healthcare services private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its first year of operations, making funding commitments to three charitable organizations that meet VHPF’s 2025 funding priorities and broader mission: One More Wave, The Ferrari Kid, and Because I Said I Would. Established in 2024, The VHP Founda...

Varsity Healthcare Partners Announces Partner and Principal Promotions, Establishing Next Generation of VHP’s Firm Leadership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP” or the “Firm”), a leading lower-middle market healthcare services private equity investment firm, announced today that tenured VHP Principals, Navid Gharavi and Andrew Paik, have each been promoted to Partner. VHP also announced that tenured Vice Presidents, Adam Feldman, Pedro Santos and Will Sloss, have each been promoted to Principal. Additionally, the Firm announced the promotion of longtime Senior Associate Alexander Wartels...

United Aesthetics Alliance Announces Partnership With The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Aesthetics Alliance (“UAA” or “the Company”), a holding company that partners with market-leading, clinically differentiated plastic surgery practices and affiliated medical spa service providers, today announced it has established a new partnership with The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery (“Swan” or “the Practice”). Swan, located in Alpharetta, GA, is a well-established practice that has served the Atlanta metropolitan area for over three decades and is ren...
Back to Newsroom