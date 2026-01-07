Varsity Healthcare Partners Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Trialbee

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP” or “Varsity”), a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm, today announced that it has completed a strategic growth investment in Trialbee (the “Company”).

Headquartered in Sweden with leadership across the U.S. and Europe, Trialbee is a leading technology-enabled provider of patient recruitment services and analytics for clinical trials sponsored by global biopharma companies. Trialbee’s combination of technology, services, and analytics helps biopharma clients ensure their clinical trials reach global enrollment and patient diversity goals by orchestrating data-driven targeting, omnichannel marketing, and advertising strategies across regions, channels, and patient populations.

Trialbee helps biopharma sponsors address one of the most significant challenges in clinical development – timely and effective patient enrollment – by delivering data-driven, multi-channel recruitment strategies supported by its proprietary Honey technology platform. The Company serves as a single, accountable partner for patient recruitment, combining technology and high-touch execution to help sponsors reach hard-to-access patient populations, speed up trial enrollment timelines, and improve overall trial outcomes.

VHP is partnering with Trialbee’s management team to support the continued growth and expansion of the platform, which will include investments in commercial scale, technology innovation, and global delivery capabilities. Trialbee’s Chief Executive Officer, Matt Walz, will continue to lead the Company alongside the existing senior leadership team.

“Trialbee has built a differentiated, technology-enabled platform that addresses a mission-critical need for biopharma sponsors, while building trust with both research sites and patients,” said Walz. “Varsity, which brings deep healthcare services expertise and a proven track record of scaling founder- and management-led platforms, is an ideal partner for us during this next chapter as we continue to invest in our technology, expand our capabilities, and help more sponsors accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.”

Piper Sandler served as the financial advisor to VHP. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The Company’s vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment – providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey.

About Varsity Healthcare Partners

Varsity Healthcare Partners is a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies. VHP’s tactical investment strategy emphasizes identifying and investing in growth-seeking companies, leveraging VHP’s “buy and build” playbook to drive significant operational enhancement early in the life of each platform investment, followed by an aggressive and multidimensional growth plan. VHP’s unique tactical investment playbook and strong track record are complemented by VHP’s distinct organizational culture, emphasizing highly collaborative engagement, strong professional accountability, and a commitment to excellence in work product and team performance.