Metrie Celebrates 100 Years: A Century of Gratitude, Family Values, and Shared Success

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This year, Metrie® proudly marks its 100th anniversary—a milestone made possible not by buildings, equipment, or scale, but by the people who have shaped the company for a century. As a privately held, family-owned business since 1926, this celebration is first and foremost a moment of deep gratitude from the Sauder family.

“We’re embracing new technology and insights, but we’re doing it the Metrie way—thoughtfully, collaboratively, and with a focus on creating lasting value for our partners for decades to come.” Share

For four generations, Metrie’s story has been intertwined with thousands of employees, suppliers, and customers who have contributed their expertise, creativity, and trust. Their dedication is what has allowed Metrie not only to endure but to grow, adapt, and lead.

“Reaching 100 years is incredibly meaningful to our family,” shared Leigh Sauder, third-generation family member, Board Director and shareholder. “Metrie’s journey is our family’s journey—built on hard work, integrity, and a belief in long‑term relationships. We are profoundly grateful to the people who have walked this path with us: the teams who come to work every day with passion, our supplier partners who stand with us, and the customers who trust us to help them bring their projects and businesses to life.”

As a private, family-owned company, Metrie has always held the freedom to chart its own course—guided by values rather than short-term pressures. Those values have served as the anchor for every decade of change and growth.

As CEO, Kent Bowie reflects on the privilege of leading a business with such a strong legacy. “What has always stood out to me about Metrie is the deep sense of purpose that comes from being family-owned. Our purpose—helping people transform houses into homes—and the values established by the Sauder family guide every decision we make. This centennial isn’t just a moment to acknowledge where we’ve been; it’s an opportunity to carry those values forward as we build the next century. Our commitment is to continue investing in our people, listening closely to our customers, supporting our partners, and creating value in ways that reflect the character and spirit that have defined Metrie since day one.”

The centennial year also reflects a meaningful moment for the family itself: the increased involvement of the fourth generation at the Board level. Their participation represents both continuity and renewal—a signal of the Sauder family’s long-term commitment to the health, stewardship, and future of the company.

“I’m proud of how Metrie has continued to evolve while staying true to its roots,” reflects Will Wright, fourth-generation family member and Board Director. “We’re embracing new technology and insights, but we’re doing it the Metrie way—thoughtfully, collaboratively, and with a focus on creating lasting value for our partners for decades to come.”

As Metrie looks to its next 100 years, one thing remains unchanged: its appreciation for the people who make the company what it is. Employees, suppliers, and customers—past and present—have been the foundation of Metrie’s success and the heart of its legacy.

To all who have contributed to the company’s journey: thank you. The next century begins with the same spirit that started it all—family, partnership, and purpose.

Welcome to the next 100.

ABOUT METRIE

Founded in 1926, Metrie began as a small family-owned and -operated millwork business in Vancouver, B.C. Since then, Metrie’s commitment to quality and customer experience has helped the company expand operations to include seven domestic millwork manufacturing sites and 26 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. With extensive production capabilities in solid wood and MDF, complemented by moulding and door pre-finishing expertise, Metrie has earned its reputation as a trusted supplier through dedication to delivering millwork solutions for its customers.

For more information, please visit www.Metrie.com or visit us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Houzz.