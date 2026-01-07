-

AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Element Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Element Insurance Company (Element) (West Chester, OH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Element’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Element will continue to maintain capitalization metrics in line with the adequate balance sheet strength assessment, supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while generating surplus organically through profitable operating performance over the intermediate term.

AM Best assesses Element’s business profile as very limited, reflecting its geographic and products concentrations in Ohio and Indiana and limited product offerings. Element’s ERM is deemed appropriate and commensurate with the complexity of the business and risk profile. Element does not utilize reinsurance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Phinthip Dezuzio
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1736
phinthip.dezuzio@ambest.com

Anthony Molinaro
Associate Director
+1 908 882 2129
anthony.molinaro@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Phinthip Dezuzio
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1736
phinthip.dezuzio@ambest.com

Anthony Molinaro
Associate Director
+1 908 882 2129
anthony.molinaro@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Mountain Life Insurance Company; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-” (Fair) from “bb” (Fair) of Mountain Life Insurance Company (Mountain Life) (headquartered in Lexington, KY). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with developing implications. The ratings reflect Mountain Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal ope...

AM Best to Host Briefing on Global Reinsurance Renewals, 2026 Market Outlook Update

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a briefing with a panel of reinsurance industry executives for a discussion on the evolving global reinsurance landscape, which will include an update on AM Best’s global reinsurance outlook. The briefing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The panel will share their perspectives on the themes emerging from the recent Jan. 1 reinsurance renewal season. Discussion topics also will include broader market developments, rein...

AM Best to Host Briefing on How Non-Life Insurers Are Navigating Evolving Run-Off Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a briefing with insurance industry experts on the latest developments shaping the run-off market and how non-life insurers are responding on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The briefing, titled, “AM Best’s Market Briefing – Non-Life Run-Off: An Evolving Market,” will touch on recent research insights, notable activity over the past year and expectations for 2026. Topics will include a broad look at how the market has been evolving,...
Back to Newsroom