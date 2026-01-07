AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Element Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Element Insurance Company (Element) (West Chester, OH). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Element’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that Element will continue to maintain capitalization metrics in line with the adequate balance sheet strength assessment, supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while generating surplus organically through profitable operating performance over the intermediate term.

AM Best assesses Element’s business profile as very limited, reflecting its geographic and products concentrations in Ohio and Indiana and limited product offerings. Element’s ERM is deemed appropriate and commensurate with the complexity of the business and risk profile. Element does not utilize reinsurance.

