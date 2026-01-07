Oklo and DOE Partner to Deploy Radioisotope Pilot Facility Supporting Cancer Care and U.S. Medical Supply Chains

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”), an advanced nuclear technology company, announced today that it has signed a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to support the design, construction, and operation of a radioisotope pilot plant (“Radioisotope Pilot Facility”) under the DOE Reactor Pilot Program (RPP). Signing the OTA is a major milestone which marks the transition from project selection and planning into active execution under DOE authorization.

“This OTA establishes a framework for execution and risk reduction. By building and operating a pilot reactor, we generate the data and experience to streamline future commercial deployments, improve regulatory efficiency, and deliver long-term value,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

Atomic Alchemy Inc., an Oklo subsidiary, is using the Radioisotope Pilot Facility to lay the groundwork for future commercial plants that make medical and research radioisotopes in the United States. These radioisotopes are essential for diagnosing cancer, treating disease, powering medical research, and supporting national security. Today, many are produced overseas or in aging facilities. By first operating a pilot plant, Oklo can then scale into reliable, domestic production that helps ensure hospitals, researchers, and patients have consistent access to these lifesaving materials.

With the OTA now in place, Atomic Alchemy will focus its near-term resources on building the Radioisotope Pilot Facility under DOE authorization. As part of this learn-first-then-scale strategy, Atomic Alchemy has withdrawn its previously submitted Nuclear Regulatory Commission construction permit application for the Meitner-1 commercial radioisotope production facility at Idaho National Laboratory to focus on the Radioisotope Pilot Facility.

Oklo views the RPP as an enabler and accelerator to deliver advanced nuclear technologies that strengthen U.S. energy security, healthcare infrastructure, and industrial leadership.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo’s opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continue,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “goal,” “would,” “commit,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels at acceptable costs (including recycled fuels); risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.