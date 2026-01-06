Russell Investments Announces Strategic Financing to Support Long-Term Growth

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russell Investments today announced the completion of a $1.225B strategic financing with Apollo (NYSE: APO) managed funds and affiliates associated with its hybrid and credit strategies (the “Apollo Funds”). The solution provides the firm with long-term capital and enhanced balance sheet flexibility to support continued execution of its growth strategy.

The transaction refinances Russell Investments’ existing term loan, fully repays the firm’s prior group of lenders, and extends the maturity of the firm’s debt for seven years. The financing simplifies the firm’s capital structure, strengthens balance-sheet resilience, and provides a clear long-term runway to support execution of Russell Investments’ growth strategy.

“This strategic financing reflects confidence in Russell Investments’ industry-leading business performance and our continued growth trajectory,” said Zach Buchwald, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments. “Partnering with Apollo enhances our flexibility to continue to invest in our business, our people, and our clients.”

The refinancing does not change Russell Investments’ ownership structure or day-to-day operations. Client portfolios, investment processes, and service delivery remain unchanged.

The transaction comes against a backdrop of strong business momentum for Russell Investments, including record assets under management, sustained positive flows across key businesses, and continued financial discipline.

“Today’s announcement underscores Apollo’s ability to deliver flexible capital at scale through close collaboration across our Hybrid and Credit platforms,” said Chris Lahoud, Partner and Deputy Co-Head of Hybrid at Apollo. “Russell Investments is a scaled global investment solutions provider with a strong franchise and clear strategic direction, and we are pleased to support the firm as it continues to execute its long-term objectives.”

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions partner providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Since 1936, Russell Investments has been building a legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, working every day to improve people’s financial security. The firm has $370 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2025) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 17 cities around the world.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates Management, L.P., with a significant minority stake held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. as well as Russell Investments' employees and Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $908 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.