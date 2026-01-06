CoreX Acquires InSource to Expand ServiceNow Delivery Capabilities Across the Americas

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreX, a high-growth Elite Consulting and Implementation Partner of ServiceNow and NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of InSource’s ServiceNow business unit. InSource is a fellow Elite Partner recognized for deep delivery expertise and an unwavering commitment to client success. The transaction officially closed in late December 2025.

This agreement unites two high-performing ServiceNow partners in the ecosystem. Together, CoreX and InSource now operate as a single, purpose-built organization designed to scale with intent, elevate enterprise transformation outcomes, and meet the accelerating demand for AI-enabled, end-to-end ServiceNow solutions worldwide.

With InSource’s 1,500+ successful implementations and a 4.76 CSAT rating (at the time of this release), the combined organization, more than doubling its US-based employee headcount, now operates at a level of scale and technical depth that firmly positions CoreX among the top-tier Consulting and Implementation Partners in the global ServiceNow ecosystem. The acquisition doubles the firm’s ServiceNow certifications and brings together advanced platform specialization and a people-first culture grounded in long-term client success.

“This is not growth for growth’s sake, but rather a strategic, deliberate move of scale,” said Rick Wright, Head of CoreX. “By fully integrating InSource into CoreX, we have created a focused consultancy built for scale, execution, and long-term value for ServiceNow customers.”

Reflecting on the integration, Mark Lafond, former President & CEO of InSource, added, “InSource was built on delivery strength, trust, and long-term client relationships. Joining forces with CoreX allows us to take everything we do best and amplify it on a much larger stage. This is the right home for our people, the right platform for our customers, and the right partner to accelerate the next chapter of growth.”

By unifying CoreX’s innovation roadmap and AI readiness with InSource’s long-standing operational delivery excellence, the combined organization now offers a truly integrated model for enterprise transformation across industries. This integration enables clients to move faster from strategy to execution while maintaining the governance, resilience, and scalability required for modern enterprises.

Just as importantly, the acquisition strengthens CoreX’s geographic footprint and delivery capacity across key global delivery hubs, including North America and Latin America, enabling the firm to serve enterprise clients with greater speed, continuity, and depth.

“Our acquisition of InSource fundamentally changes the scale of impact we can deliver for customers,” Wright added. “CoreX is now purpose-built to lead the next era of ServiceNow-powered transformation.”

A Unified Approach to Enterprise Transformation

The acquisition significantly enhances CoreX’s capabilities across Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), Integrated Risk Management, Operational Technology integration, and AI-ready enterprise architecture. The combined strengths allow CoreX to solve more complex, mission-critical challenges across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

With this transaction, CoreX is now among the top global ServiceNow Elite Partners, distinguished not just by certifications or scale, but by consistent delivery of measurable, enterprise-level outcomes on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

About CoreX

Founded in 2023, CoreX is a global ServiceNow consultancy specializing in business-focused transformation that unlocks hidden value from the Now Platform. Backed by unmatched industry leadership, extensive functional experience, and the most seasoned ServiceNow team in the ecosystem, CoreX delivers strategic guidance and AI-enabled innovation to power sustained success. Learn more at www.corexcorp.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy, focused on control buyouts and sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. Having completed over 250 investments, the Firm manages approximately $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Fairmount Partners, a specialist investment bank focused on the technology services sector, acted as exclusive financial advisor to InSource.