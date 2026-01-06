Redwire Successfully Completes Payload Integration for Upcoming European Technology Demonstration Mission

KRUIBEKE, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defence technology solutions, today announced it has successfully completed payload integrations for the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Σyndeo-3 satellite mission. This marks a major milestone as the mission readies for launch in Q4 FY2026. The spacecraft was built and integrated at Redwire’s state-of-the-art facility in Kruibeke, Belgium.

As the prime contractor for the mission, Redwire integrated 10 technology demonstration payloads funded by the European Commission and developed by government and commercial partners in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and Luxembourg. The mission is funded by the European Union and will support several innovative technology demonstrations as part of the In-Orbit Demonstration and In-Orbit Validation (IOD/IOV) Program, which aims to accelerate the deployment of new technologies and stimulate the European space ecosystem.

The Σyndeo-3 technology demonstration payloads support a range of mission applications, including space debris monitoring, deorbiting of low-Earth orbit (LEO) spacecraft, and spacecraft thermal control.

“Our team has reached a critical achievement on the Σyndeo-3 mission’s path to launch,” said Marc Dielissen, General Manager of Redwire Belgium. “Completing payload integration is not only a technical milestone, it is a testament to the precision, discipline, and innovation that define the Redwire team’s track record of building satellites for groundbreaking multinational missions. With every new milestone, we continue to deliver valuable capabilities to our customers and partners.”

Σyndeo-3 is built with Redwire’s highly versatile Hammerhead LEO spacecraft platform, which boasts 50 years of in-orbit performance without failure. The Σyndeo-3 satellite also features Redwire’s third-generation Advanced Data and Power Management System (ADPMS-3) avionics.

With payload integration complete, the spacecraft will now undergo a comprehensive series of system-level tests to ensure its ability to withstand the demands of launch and the harsh conditions of space. Σyndeo-3 is scheduled to launch from Andøya Space in Norway in Q4 2026 onboard Isar Aerospace’s Spectrum launch vehicle.

Redwire’s facility in Belgium has more than 50 years of heritage successfully developing spacecraft platforms and delivering innovative technology for game-changing ESA programs. Most notably, every spacecraft used for ESA’s Proba-1, Proba-2, Proba-V, and Proba-3 missions have been developed and integrated at Redwire’s Belgium facility. Redwire also recently integrated a Hammerhead spacecraft for ESA’s Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere (ALTIUS) mission.

