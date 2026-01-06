Heitman Acquires Tosu Central Distribution Center in Fukuoka Logistics Hub

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced the acquisition of the Tosu Central Distribution Center (“Tosu Central DC”), located within one of Kyushu’s prime logistics hubs. The transaction marks the largest ever single-asset logistics transaction in the greater Fukuoka market. The investment was executed by Heitman on behalf of its funds under management and Heitman’s strategic capital partners Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty Inc. (“Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty”) and SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited (“SMFL MIRAI Partners”), which is a strategic subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited.

The cutting-edge facility comprises 17,676 tsubo (628,968 square feet) in leasable space across the North and South wings. Designed for optimal efficiency, the property features pillarless truck berths for side-by-side loading to reduce waiting times. The facility is CASBEE A certified with sustainability features, including more than 6,200 solar panels that are expected to generate more than 4,400,000 kWh of renewable electricity each year.

The acquisition capitalizes on Heitman’s expertise in real estate sourcing and value creation, combined with the equity and debt capital markets capabilities of Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty and SMFL MIRAI Partners in Japan.

“Tosu is centered around a high level of advanced manufacturing industry growth and distribution activity, extending from Fukuoka across Kyushu,” said Brad Fu, Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Acquisitions for Heitman. “We believe that the Tosu Central Distribution Center will serve the needs of a wide base of users that have continued to expand their operations in this area. We are especially pleased to be forming a capital partnership with Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty and SMFL MIRAI Partners, both of which are leading investors in the Japanese market, validating our strong outlook in Greater Fukuoka.”

Strategically located 2.3 kilometers from the Tosu Interchange, the intersection of the Kyushu, Nagasaki, and Oita expressways, Tosu Central DC offers direct connectivity to the entire Kyushu region. It also benefits from its proximity to the Amagi Railway, enabling significant workforce accessibility and supporting tenant operations.

“The Tosu Central Distribution Center is strategically located to cover the entire Kyushu region and is well-positioned to capture diverse logistics needs in an area that has recently become a hub for advanced technologies such as semiconductors. We are honored to contribute to the development of the region’s industry and economy through this investment,” said Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty.

Together with globally experienced partners such as Heitman and Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty, SMFL MIRAI Partners will continue to support the development of Japan’s logistics infrastructure through high-quality logistics facilities and contribute to the sustainable growth of regional economies and communities.

The Tosu market has rapidly evolved into a core logistics hub in the Kyushu region, driven by growth in semiconductor manufacturing exceeding ¥6 trillion of capital expenditure in the past four years. Fukuoka continues to rank among Japan’s fastest-growing cities, supported by robust infrastructure and population inflows.

Heitman continues to expand its portfolio depth across Japan’s major property sectors, including logistics, residential, self-storage, and office. In addition to this latest acquisition, Heitman recently closed on a nine-asset residential portfolio in Fukuoka, further demonstrating its commitment to the Japanese market.

ABOUT HEITMAN:

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $48 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Founded in 1966 and globally headquartered in Chicago, with European headquarters in London, Heitman has 10 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.

ABOUT Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty:

Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty addresses urban and social challenges through various initiatives to enhance the value of real estate, including the real estate revitalization investment business that aims to improve the value of invested properties, as well as real estate solutions, logistics investment, hotel investment, and real estate finance businesses.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Realty website: https://www.mitsubishi-hc-capital-realty.co.jp/english/

ABOUT SMFL MIRAI Partners:

SMFL MIRAI Partners positions real estate as one of its core businesses as an operating company with financial capabilities. Through the provision of a wide range of solutions—including real estate leasing, non-recourse loans, and equity investments—we work together with our clients and business partners to co-create new value across diverse sectors. Going forward, we will continue to contribute to the sustainable development of regional economies and communities through investments and financing in residential properties, logistics facilities, offices, commercial properties, and more.

SMFL MIRAI Partners website: https://www.smfl-mp.co.jp/