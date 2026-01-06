Fifth Third Shareholders and Comerica Stockholders Vote to Approve Combination

CINCINNATI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, shareholders of Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) and stockholders of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) voted separately to approve the proposed merger of the two companies. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.

“Today’s favorable shareholder vote with 99.7% of votes cast in favor of our combination with Comerica marks an important milestone in our journey,” said Tim Spence, Chairman, CEO and President of Fifth Third. “By combining Fifth Third’s award-winning retail and digital capabilities with Comerica’s middle market banking franchise, we’ll create a more dynamic, resilient institution with the scale and capabilities to deliver exceptional value for our customers, communities, and shareholders. Together we’ll form the ninth largest US bank with $290 billion in assets and a footprint spanning 17 of the 20 fastest-growing large markets in the U.S.”

“We are pleased our stockholders have overwhelmingly approved this important step forward,” said Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and CEO of Comerica. “We believe that this merger of two long-standing institutions will create new opportunities to drive innovation, foster deeper relationships, and deliver stronger support for the customers and communities we proudly serve. Together, we are well positioned to grow, invest and compete more effectively for the long term.” Comerica stockholders supported the merger with 97.0% of votes cast in favor.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2025.

