Sprosty Bag Announces Strategic Partnership with KCN Companies

Sprosty Bag, LLC ("Sprosty"), a leading provider of packaging, printing, warehousing, and logistics solutions for the agriculture and industrial sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with KCN Companies, LLC ("KCN").

The partnership positions Sprosty for continued expansion across the Midwest. Among other things, Sprosty envisions enhanced service levels for existing customers, and a more visible, proactive presence in the marketplace. The enhanced scale and resources also position Sprosty to pursue disciplined, strategic acquisitions to expand capabilities, geographic reach, and customer solutions.

Originally founded in 1947 by Ray C. Sprosty, Sprosty provides integrated packaging and logistics solutions to customers in Ohio and surrounding states, with national logistics capabilities. In 2021, current Chief Executive Officer Adam Lowe began a period of focused investment in people, processes, and infrastructure. Under Lowe’s leadership, Sprosty expanded its production and logistics capabilities, built a seasoned management team, and launched a modern website with enhanced e-commerce functionality—enabling entry into new markets and sales channels.

"KCN’s long-term approach and operational mindset make them an ideal partner for Sprosty," said Lowe. “They understand our business, respect our history, and share our commitment to building a durable company by investing in our people, technology, and customer relationships. This partnership will allow us to continue our never-ending pursuit of improving the customer experience and strengthen our ability to scale responsibly."

KCN is a Kansas-based holding company managed by founders Kalen Smith, Chris Jones, and Nate Lien. KCN partners with founder- and management-led businesses to support long-term value creation through strategic guidance and permanent capital.

"Sprosty has a remarkable history and a very bright future," said Chris Jones, co-founder of KCN Companies. "Adam and his team have built a strong operational foundation while honoring the company’s legacy. We’re excited to partner with Sprosty and support its continued growth for the long term."

Sprosty will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, maintaining its customer-first focus while benefiting from KCN’s long-term partnership model.

About Sprosty

Founded in 1947, Sprosty is a provider of packaging, printing, warehousing, and logistics solutions serving the agriculture and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Ohio, the company supports customers across the Midwest with a focus on quality, reliability, and long-term relationships. For more information, visit Sprosty’s website at www.sprostybag.com.

About KCN Companies

KCN Companies is a Kansas-based holding company that invests in and partners with operating businesses to support long-term growth and value creation. Managed by its founders, KCN operates as a permanent capital vehicle with no set exit horizon, allowing it to focus on building durable, market-leading companies alongside best-in-class management teams. For more information, visit KCN’s website at www.kcncompanies.com.