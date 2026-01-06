EP Wealth Advisors Continues Arizona Expansion with Acquisition of Capital Insight Partners

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”), a leading fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced its partnership with Capital Insight Partners, LLC (“CIP”), a Scottsdale, Arizona-based wealth management firm with over $730 million in assets under management (AUM).

Founded in 2008, CIP has supported private clients and employer-sponsored retirement plans with a deeply client-centric approach rooted in long-term relationships and personalized service. The firm’s culture and commitment to delivering exceptional client experience align closely with EP Wealth’s philosophy.

As part of the transition, nine members of the CIP team will join EP Wealth, bringing deep experience across private wealth management and retirement plan services. CIP co-founder, Susan Anastasiadis, will join EP Wealth as Senior Vice President.

“Our clients gain access to expanded planning resources, broader investment capabilities, and a larger team of experts. Yet, their existing advisors retain the leading role in the relationship,” said Anastasiadis.

The CIP team will become part of EP Wealth’s Arizona region, led by Regional Directors M.J. Nodilo and Adrian Larson. This addition further bolsters the firm’s regional presence following the partnership with Clearview Wealth Advisors in December 2025, and three other teams that have joined since 2019.

Kyle Miller, EP Wealth’s Managing Director of Partnerships, led the transaction. “We couldn’t be more excited about the partnership between our firms,” said Miller. “From the very first conversations with their team, it was evident that Capital Insight Partners shares the values and collaborative spirit we look for in every partnership.”

“This partnership is about strengthening what already works,” said Ryan Parker, CEO of EP Wealth. “CIP’s clients will keep the same advisory team they know and trust, and will gain access to a broader bench across planning, investments, and specialized support as their needs evolve. We’re proud to welcome the CIP team to EP Wealth and continue building momentum across Arizona.”

This is EP Wealth’s first partnership of 2026 after completing nine in 2025.

Financial and legal terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment advisor and financial planning firm with more than 63 offices across 23 states. Managing over $40.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, EP Wealth has helped families across the country achieve their financial goals for more than 25 years. The firm offers a wide range of services, including financial, tax and estate planning, as well as investment management. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by Chairman & CEO Ryan Parker, with active engagement from its Co-Founders, Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®. EP Wealth is backed by two minority equity investors, Berkshire Partners and Ares Management.

