SonicEdge Announces Semiconductor Integration Partnership at CES 2026 as Modulated Ultrasound Technology Gains Industry Adoption

BINYAMINA-GIV'AT ADA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SonicEdge, a pioneer in micro-acoustic innovation, announced today at CES 2026 a new strategic partnership with a leading global semiconductor manufacturer to integrate its modulated ultrasound IP directly into next-generation audio chipsets. The audio chipset will natively drive SonicEdge’s modulated ultrasound speakers. Additional major chip companies are expected to follow as the industry recognizes modulated ultrasound as the enabling technology for AI-powered hearables and wearables.

Modulated ultrasound delivers the performance, miniaturization, and power efficiency these devices require, and we're seeing rapid industry movement to adopt this technology. Share

Semiconductor-Level Integration Accelerates Market Adoption

This new strategic partnership with a leading global semiconductor manufacturer represents a significant milestone in modulated ultrasound technology adoption. By embedding SonicEdge IP at the silicon level, chip manufacturers can deliver native support for modulated ultrasound speakers, eliminating integration barriers for OEMs and establishing a new benchmark for audio performance in space-constrained devices.

"Chip manufacturers today understand that AI-enabled hearables demand a fundamentally different acoustic architecture," said Dr. Moti Margalit, CEO and Co-founder of SonicEdge. "Modulated ultrasound delivers the performance, miniaturization, and power efficiency these devices require, and we're seeing rapid industry movement to adopt this technology."

Commercial Momentum and Product Development

Backed by over 25 patents and proven commercial integrations, SonicEdge is establishing modulated ultrasound as the foundational technology for next-generation audio devices. SonicEdge's core products are currently in active integration programs with key customers across several hearables and wearables applications. The company is also developing next-generation integrated solutions, including the SonicTwin 100 (ST100) platform, which combines modulated ultrasound drivers with advanced microphone technology to enable breakthrough performance in active noise control and ultra-low-latency audio processing for AI-powered devices.

At CES 2026

SonicEdge will be showcasing its next-generation integrated solutions, including the SonicTwin 100, to invited customers, investors, and partners at CES 2026 (Jan 6 – 9). To request a meeting, please contact info@sonicedge.io

About SonicEdge

SonicEdge is transforming the audio industry with revolutionary miniature speakers based on proven silicon technology. As pioneers in advanced sound generation, SonicEdge creates breakthrough audio solutions that pack more performance into incredibly small spaces. The approach builds on the same reliable silicon technology that powers billions of smart devices worldwide, from phones to cars, enabling us to produce high-quality audio products at scale. The technology gets better with each generation, doubling sound output from the same tiny space every two years.

By combining multiple audio functions into single, compact packages, SonicEdge continually improves both performance and design possibilities. SonicEdge keeps pushing what’s possible in audio technology, delivering solutions that combine amazing sound quality with groundbreaking new features in ever-smaller designs.