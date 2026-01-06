Intensity Infrastructure Partners and Rainbow Energy Center to Advance 36-Inch Natural Gas Pipeline Fueling Power Growth in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on the project framework previously announced in June 2025, Intensity Infrastructure Partners, LLC (“Intensity”) and Rainbow Energy Center, LLC (“Rainbow”) today confirmed that the firm transportation commitments contained in executed precedent agreements are sufficient to underpin the decision to advance Phase I of their 36-inch natural gas pipeline in North Dakota, reflecting growing confidence in the region’s long-term power and industrial demand outlook.

This approach establishes a scalable, dispatchable power and gas delivery hub capable of adapting to evolving market conditions, supporting sustained data center growth, grid reliability needs, and long-term industrial development across North Dakota.

Phase I of the pipeline will be constructed with a design capacity of approximately 1,100,000 Dth/d, with significant capacity available to accommodate firm transportation demand growth. The project is targeted for an in-service date in early 2029.

The system will provide reliable natural gas supply through multiple receipt points, including Northern Border Pipeline, WBI Energy’s existing transmission and storage network, and direct connections to six Bakken natural gas processing plants, creating a highly integrated supply platform from Bakken and Canadian production. The pipeline is designed to operate without compression fuel surcharges, reducing operational complexity while enhancing reliability and tariff transparency for shippers.

Uncommitted capacity on Phase I supports incremental gas-fired generation along the planned pipeline corridor and at Coal Creek Station, leveraging existing power transmission infrastructure, a strategic geographic location, and a proven operating platform. The 36-inch pipeline enables future throughput increases without the need for duplicative greenfield infrastructure as demand continues to develop.

“Advancing a phased pipeline with available capacity gives us the flexibility to respond to demand as it materializes, while maintaining the reliability and operational certainty large power users require,” said Stacy Tschider, CEO of Rainbow. “By leveraging established assets like Coal Creek and integrating directly with basin supply and interstate systems, this project is positioned to meet near-term needs while remaining expandable for the next generation of load growth.”

“This coordinated participation across upstream production, natural gas infrastructure, and electric power generation provides a decisive, large-scale energy solution for North Dakota and is exactly how we will meet the state’s growing power and technology-driven demands,” said Jeff Hume, Vice Chairman of Strategic Growth Initiatives at Continental Resources.

About Intensity Infrastructure Partners

Intensity Infrastructure Partners, LLC is based in Tulsa, OK, and led by Joseph Griffin and Derek Gipson. The executive team brings a combined 145 years of experience across management, commercial operations, engineering, marketing, and construction for a broad range of midstream assets. The team has built over 2,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure in North Dakota alone, with a strong track record in the Permian Basin, Bakken Shale, Powder River Basin, and Mid-Continent plays. Intensity is supported by an equity commitment from EIV Capital, a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry.

About Rainbow Energy Center

Rainbow Energy Center, LLC is a privately held independent power producer headquartered in Bismarck, ND. Formed by long-time business partners, Rainbow acquired Coal Creek Station near Underwood, ND in May 2022. Since then, Rainbow has driven more than $250 million in investment at its energy park at Coal Creek Station, which anchors the company’s vision. With ongoing development of complementary electric generation resources, Rainbow is building a diverse energy campus to deliver reliable power from multiple generation sources.