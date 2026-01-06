Fujii Produce Selects ReposiTrak for End-to-End Food Traceability

CLACKAMAS, Ore. & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujii Produce, a trusted distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables serving retailers and foodservice operators, has selected the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® to power its food traceability program. This strategic move sets into motion traceability data intake from Fujii Produce’s suppliers, as well as traceability data sharing with its retail and foodservice customers.

“Fujii Produce has always prioritized food safety, quality, and reliability for our customers,” said Jon Pienovi, COO of Fujii Produce. “By partnering with ReposiTrak, we’re going beyond compliance with FDA requirements for items on the Food Traceability List. We’re taking a leadership role in building a stronger, more transparent supply chain by capturing traceability data across all products we handle.”

The FDA has indicated that the Food Traceability List (FTL) will likely expand, driving broader adoption of new recordkeeping standards under the FSMA 204 rule. Fujii Produce is taking a forward-thinking approach by applying traceability across all products, leveraging technology to stay compliant today while building a safer, more transparent supply chain for the future.

“Traceability is a critical component of today’s food supply chain,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Fujii Produce is setting an example by taking action now to unite its suppliers and customers on a single, streamlined traceability platform.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network® is the industry’s largest and fastest-growing solution for food traceability. Built to simplify compliance, it enables suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and foodservice operators to exchange traceability data seamlessly — without investing in new hardware, software, or manual processes. Through this partnership, Fujii Produce will gain the ability to collect, store, and share standardized traceability records for thousands of products, improving visibility from farm to shelf.

Additionally, ReposiTrak applies a rigorous 500+ point error-checking process to all traceability data and works directly with suppliers to correct issues, ensuring the information is complete and accurate before it reaches Fujii Produce and its customers.

By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, Fujii Produce will be able to:

Seamlessly ingest Key Data Elements from its diverse base of food suppliers

Provide required traceability data to downstream customers with ease

Ensure continuous FSMA 204 compliance across the supply chain

Minimize operational disruption with a scalable, cost-effective solution

To learn more about the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, visit www.repositrak.com.

About Fujii Produce

Fujii Produce has been distributing fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from the most trusted growers and shippers for more than 35 years. Fujii Produce always puts the customer first, while caring for the relationships that get the freshest produce from the farms to the customers as quickly and efficiently as possible.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com.