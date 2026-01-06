Sweetgreen Launches New Menu in Collaboration with Function Health, Designed by Dr. Mark Hyman

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sweetgreen and Function, in collaboration with Function’s co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Mark Hyman, MD, announced a menu that aims to be first-of-its-kind, setting a new standard for healthy eating: delicious meals designed around foundational biological principles.

Designed by Function’s Dr. Hyman and team, and developed by Sweetgreen’s culinary team, each dish was intentionally informed by Function's expertise in population nutrition - aimed at fueling everyday biological functions. Share

Launching at the start of the year, when many people are making changes in pursuit of better health, the collaboration reframes healthy eating as something to enjoy, not endure. By bringing together Sweetgreen’s real-food cooking and culinary creativity with Function’s health expertise, the menu celebrates the chemistry between real food and your body – showing how eating well can feel satisfying, simple, and joyful.

Anchored in the campaign idea Eat What Loves You Back, the menu pairs nutritional wisdom with Sweetgreen’s bold, craveable flavors – transforming complex health information into easy meals packed with delicious and nutritious ingredients.

For Function, the collaboration embodies its broader food philosophy, “Eat Different.” Function believes food can be one of the most powerful tools for everyday well-being, but only when it’s shaped around how human bodies work. Partnering with Sweetgreen turns that belief into something tangible: meals that make better health feel simple, desirable and accessible.

“Food is a powerful signal we send to our bodies. It’s information,” said Dr. Mark Hyman, Function Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Every ingredient on this menu was thoughtfully selected based on nutrient principles, and decades of medical insight, with a deep respect for real ingredients. The result is food people genuinely crave that also supports how the body functions.”

“At Sweetgreen, we’ve always believed that real food has the power to change how people feel,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sweetgreen. “Co-creating this menu with Function and Dr. Hyman allowed us to bring together intention and enjoyment, making eating for your health feel intuitive, satisfying, and something guests can return to again and again.”

A MENU DESIGNED TO LOVE YOU BACK

The Omega Salad — Antibiotic-free Miso Glazed Salmon, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Cilantro, Baby Spinach, Chopped Romaine, Lime Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce.

The Omega Salad is here to support you from the inside out. Salmon and avocado provide healthy fats while colorful veggies deliver antioxidants, fiber, and minerals.

Nutrient Power Plate — Antibiotic-free Blackened Chicken, Warm Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Spicy Broccoli, Chickpeas, Pickled Onions, Almonds, Wild Rice, Golden Quinoa, Olive Oil, Lemon Squeeze.

Built to support energy and focus, the Nutrient Power Plate has complex carbs, key minerals, and high-quality protein to help keep you fueled.

Spicy Reset Bowl — Antibiotic-free Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cabbage, Apples, Chickpeas, Cilantro, Nori Sesame Seasoning, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Olive Oil, Hot Sauce, Lemon Squeeze.

With a hearty base of greens and whole grains, satisfying fuel from chickpeas and avocado, and a fresh apple crunch for added antioxidants, good-for-you has never tasted so good.

Iron Boost Bowl (Online Exclusive) — Antibiotic-free Caramelized Garlic Steak, Spicy Broccoli, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Almonds, Golden Quinoa, Arugula, Lime Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce.

The Iron Boost Bowl was designed with key micronutrients like iron, magnesium, and B-vitamins to boost you through your day.

Steady Energy Bowl (Online Exclusive) — Antibiotic-free Roasted Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Spicy Broccoli, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Green Goddess Ranch.

Packed with nutrient-dense foods like kale and broccoli, sweet potatoes for fuel, and chicken for quality protein, the Steady Energy Bowl lives up to its name.

The Sweetgreen x Function menu will be available nationwide beginning January 6, 2026. Three bowls, the Omega Salad, Nutrient Power Plate, and Spicy Reset Bowl, will be offered across all in-store, pickup, and delivery channels, while the Iron Boost Bowl and Steady Energy Bowl will be available exclusively online. In select markets, including Atlanta, Florida, and Boston, the menu will feature only the online-exclusive entrees.

BEYOND THE MENU: A MULTI-CHANNEL HEALTH EXPERIENCE

The Sweetgreen x Function collaboration extends beyond the plate. Guests can access in-app ingredient education written by Dr. Hyman, translating nutrition into everyday language and helping diners better understand how each dish supports the body. The partnership also builds on Sweetgreen’s macronutrient tracker, offering greater visibility into protein, carbohydrates, and fats—making intentional eating more intuitive and accessible. Sweetgreen Rewards members also receive access to a $50 credit toward a Function membership, extending the experience beyond the meal and into personalized, data-driven health.

For more information about Sweetgreen and its latest menu innovations, visit www.sweetgreen.com and follow @Sweetgreen and @function on social media.

About Sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Since 2007, the brand has reimagined what fast food can be: fresh, flavorful, and built on real relationships with growers. Sweetgreen’s supply chain spans the country while remaining rooted in partnerships with local farmers. Today, Sweetgreen serves seasonal, chef-crafted menus across more than 280 locations nationwide, creating spaces where food, people, and purpose come together.

About Function: Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function is developing Medical Intelligence, a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests spanning heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metals, nutrients, inflammation, cancer signals, and more biannually for $365 per year – $1/day. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function now offers MRI powered by FDA-cleared AI that takes just 22 minutes, making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI can detect cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, signs of stroke, etc., while the CT scan can identify lung cancer, plaque in the heart, etc. All data is integrated into a single intelligent interface, giving each member a personalized view of their health and enabling powerfully informed decisions. Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

About Mark Hyman, MD: Mark Hyman, MD is the founder of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine. He is the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health, the fastest growing health company in the US. And he is founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, host of The Dr. Hyman Show podcast with over 300 million downloads, author of 15 New York Times bestsellers including the recently released #1 national bestseller Young Forever. Dr. Hyman received the Christian Book of the Year Award for his work on The Daniel Plan, a faith-based wellness initiative that he created with Rick Warren, which helped the Saddleback Church collectively lose 250,000 pounds. He is founder and chairman of the non-profit Food Fix Campaign, dedicated to transforming our food and agriculture system through policy. He was also named TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in health.