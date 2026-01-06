Blackhawk Announces Strategic Partnership With Odle Sales to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackhawk, a leader in tactical gear and holsters and a Revelyst Inc. brand, is excited to announce a new partnership with Odle Sales as its sales agency for the U.S. market. This collaboration marks an important step in Blackhawk’s strategy to accelerate brand growth, drive innovation and expand its reach at retail and within agency channels nationwide.

Founded in 1983, Odle Sales is a respected manufacturer’s representative agency with more than four decades of experience in the shooting sports and outdoor industry. The company’s team of seasoned professionals brings a proven track record of growth and national coverage, supporting Blackhawk’s mission to deliver innovative, high-performance gear to those who serve and protect.

Together, Blackhawk and Odle Sales are focused on revitalizing engagement with law enforcement, military and government agencies, while also accelerating Blackhawk’s presence and performance at retail. Odle Sales will represent Blackhawk as its primary tactical gear and holster brand, leveraging strong relationships and a data-driven approach to introduce new product innovations, enhance in-store experiences and provide tailored support to dealers, specialty retailers and agencies.

“Partnering with Odle Sales is a pivotal move for Blackhawk as we continue to strengthen our presence in critical markets,” said David Hein, GM & Vice President of Revelyst Project Freedom, the special initiative within Revelyst that houses Blackhawk and the company’s other military, law enforcement and first-responder brands. “Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. Together, we’re focused on accelerating our brand at retail, supporting agency partners, and delivering new solutions for our customers.”

John Ager, President of Odle Sales, added, “We are honored to represent Blackhawk and excited to bring their trusted products to our extensive network of dealers, law enforcement professionals, and agencies. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to delivering superior solutions, driving success for our customers, and advancing the Blackhawk brand across the U.S.”

This announcement comes ahead of SHOT Show 2026, set for Jan. 20–23 in Las Vegas. Both teams will be on-site to showcase new products, meet with industry partners, and explore opportunities for collaboration. To schedule a SHOT Show appointment, please reach out to your Odle Sales representative or a Blackhawk team member, or visit us at booth 10518 on Venetian Expo Level 2.

About Odle Sales

Founded in 1983, Odle Sales is a leading manufacturer’s representative agency in the shooting sports and outdoor industry. With a national reach and a team of experienced professionals, Odle Sales partners with top brands to deliver tailored sales solutions and outstanding service.

About Blackhawk

Blackhawk, a Revelyst brand, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of tactical, military, shooting sports and law enforcement equipment headquartered in Chesapeake, Va. Founded by a Navy SEAL, Blackhawk now manufactures tactical gear, law enforcement duty gear, holsters, protective gloves and gear, knives, hard cases and breaching tools.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture sports technology and outdoor gear. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.