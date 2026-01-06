Excel Engineering, Inc. Announces New Partnership and Strategic Investment from Fusion Capital Partners

DIAGONAL, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excel Engineering, Inc. (“Excel” or “the Company”), a North American provider of testing services for engine, powertrain, battery systems and fuel types across mobility and industrial applications for blue-chip original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) customers, today announced that it has received a new investment from Fusion Capital Partners (“Fusion”), a private investment firm specializing in engineered products and services within the industrial sector.

Fusion will serve as an equity partner to help Excel strategically scale its business and will support the Company in further enhancing and broadening their capabilities, capacity and talent to better serve customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by its current CEO, Doug Sobotka, Excel supports customers through emissions, battery, durability, and specialty testing programs across the full product lifecycle—from pre-production validation to in-service compliance and certification. The Company is deeply entrenched within OEM’s engineering and compliance departments and serves as a critical testing partner to ensure products and platforms comply with regulatory requirements and performance specifications.

“We are excited to partner with Fusion as we embark on our next chapter of growth,” said Doug Sobotka, CEO of Excel Engineering. “In evaluating a firm that could help our company build on the strong foundation we have cemented over the past two decades, Fusion’s extensive industry experience and expertise, growth-oriented mindset and collaborative approach to strategically scaling businesses is what helped them stand out as the ideal firm for Excel. We are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

Jeff Chaney, Principal at Fusion, said, “Doug and the entire Excel team have built a remarkable business since its inception, one in which we believe has the ability to scale further over the coming years. The Company’s strong market position and deep customer relationships coupled with attractive industry tailwinds, creates a strong foundation to deploy our partnership-driven growth playbook. We look forward to helping Excel continue to ascend as an industry leader and create value for their stakeholders.”

Excel will continue to operate from its Diagonal, IA headquarters and remain under the leadership of Mr. Sobotka and its current management team.

KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Excel while McDermott Will & Schulte LLP acted as legal counsel. Fusion was represented by Jefferies Private Funds Group as an advisor, KPMG Corporate Finance as exclusive financial advisor, and Paul Hastings LLP as legal counsel.

About Excel Engineering, Inc.

Excel is a full-service testing and certification firm specializing in environmental simulation testing services for on- and off-highway engines and powertrains, power generation units, and mobility and backup power battery systems. Excel was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Diagonal, IA. For additional information, please visit www.excelengineering.org.

About Fusion Capital Partners

Fusion Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm pursuing control-oriented investments within the industrials sector, targeting a specialized set of business models providing engineered products and services to a defined set of end markets. As a growth and relationship-driven firm, Fusion is focused on building market-leading companies by driving value creation through both organic initiatives and strategic M&A, increasing both the scale and operational excellence of its partner companies. For additional information, please visit www.fcpartners.com.