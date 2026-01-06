LitePoint Accelerates Wi-Fi 8 Innovation with Qualcomm Technologies Through Advanced Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced it achieved PHY level validation on Qualcomm Technologies’ next-generation Wi-Fi 8 platforms using its industry-leading LitePoint IQxel-MX platform. This milestone underscores that Wi-Fi 8 technology is rapidly approaching commercial readiness, bringing transformative capabilities to consumer and enterprise markets.

Wi-Fi 8 will enable immersive experiences, intelligent network management, and unprecedented efficiency, addressing the growing demands of AI-driven workloads, IoT proliferation, and next-generation cloud services. Wi‑Fi 8 introduces a new generation of PHY innovations designed to unlock greater performance, efficiency, and reliability. These advancements enable dependable and consistent connectivity, setting the stage for ultra‑high reliability and next‑level user experiences.

LitePoint’s IQxel-MX platform is enabling Qualcomm Technologies to validate critical features that will define this next generation, including:

Advanced Error Correction: Stronger LDPC coding for fewer dropped packets and more reliable connections.

Smarter MIMO Modulation: Adaptive modulation per stream for higher throughput and resilience.

Optimized Rate Adaptation: Finer MCS levels for smoother performance in changing conditions.

Extended Range: ELR improves connectivity for low-power and distant devices.

Improved Spectrum Efficiency: DRU boosts uplink power and coverage within PSD limits.

These innovations align with Qualcomm Technologies’ vision for Wi-Fi 8 which focuses on creating connected ecosystems that leverage AI-driven optimizations, seamless multi-AP coordination, and advanced spectrum management. These innovations aim to deliver ultra-low latency, higher capacity, and smarter connectivity. This foundation will power the next wave of applications—from immersive AR/VR and intelligent IoT to mission-critical enterprise and connected home experiences.

John Lukez, President of LitePoint, said, “Wi-Fi 8 is a transformational leap forward, and LitePoint is proud to play a critical role in accelerating its adoption. By validating Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge solutions with our IQxel-MX platform, we’re helping ensure that customers can confidently prepare for the next generation of wireless connectivity.”

Gautam Sheoran, SVP & GM, Connectivity, Broadband & Networking (CBN) business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., added:

“Wi-Fi 8 will redefine connectivity with smarter, more efficient networks that leverage AI and advanced coordination. Our long-term collaboration with LitePoint has ensured these innovations are rigorously tested and ready for deployment, signaling to the market that the future of Wi-Fi is here.”

Technical Details:

The IQxel-MX is uniquely positioned to address the complexities of Wi-Fi 8 (UHR), Wi-Fi 7 (EHT) and legacy Wi-Fi testing. The platform offers comprehensive, full lifecycle physical layer testing capabilities, from early-stage R&D characterization to high-volume manufacturing.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world’s leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

