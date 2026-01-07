Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co. Collaborates with Applestone on Nicotine Vending

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd., (ZHILAI) a prominent manufacturer of self-service smart lockers and vending machines, and its strategic software partner, Applestone Solutions, a leader in flexible vending machine software, today introduced a vending solution specifically designed for nicotine pouches, vape products, and other age-restricted merchandise.

The new solution allows merchants, bar and restaurant owners, entertainment properties, sports venues, casinos, and convenience stores to sell popular, regulated products while reducing wait times and increasing ID compliance.

With ID verification powered by IDscan.net, the new solution from ZHILAI and Applestone ensures adherence to federal and local laws requiring age verification for nicotine sales.

The purpose-built hardware maximizes inventory capacity for pouches and vape cartridges – each slim, floorstanding machine holds up to 488 items – while and is flexible enough to sell both regulated and non-regulated products in a single transaction.

The machine’s 32-inch touch screen also encourages merchants and brands to deliver advertisement and marketing messages, easily managed through Applestone’s administrative tools.

"Retailers want to automate nicotine sales but struggle with compliance concerns and the limitations of standard vending machines,” said Greg Kelleher, CTO of Applestone Solutions. “By working with ZHILAI to create a machine optimized for nicotine pouch cans and vape boxes, we've delivered a perfect marriage of hardware and software.”

Key features of the new system include:

Integrated age verification: IDscan.net software ensures every purchase meets regulatory requirements

Optimized capacity: Hardware designed to maximize capacity for pouches and vape cartridges

Multiple product types: Sell both regulated and non-regulated products in the same transaction

Instantly auditable: Real-time reporting, inventory tracking, and restock notices

Compact footprint: Packs 488 items into an amazingly small space

Song Wang, Vice President of Zhilai, added, "This partnership demonstrates how Applestone’s software expertise and ZHILAI’s manufacturing excellence can create truly innovative solutions. We're excited to bring this to market and help retailers navigate the evolving landscape of nicotine product sales and regulated product sales in general.”

ZHILAI and Applestone’s partnership continues to deliver significant advantages:

Mature software integrated with well-engineered vending machines and smart lockers

Responsive technical support for both hardware and software

Enhanced features for the North American and European markets

Continuous software innovation driving new revenue opportunities for operators and business partners

About SHENZHEN ZHILAI SCI AND TECH CO., LTD: SHENZHEN ZHILAI SCI AND TECH CO., LTD is a leading manufacturer of vending hardware and automated retail solutions. With a focus on high quality engineering and innovative solutions, Zhilai delivers reliable vending machines and smart lockers that meet diverse operator requirements across global markets.

About Applestone: Applestone provides a secure, scalable SaaS solution that helps retailers expand their operations, promote more products, automate inventory management, and offer customer friendly BOPIS service. It specializes in emerging vending use cases like shrinkage prevention, regulated product sales that require identity verification, perishable food vending, and large-screen digital signage. Thanks to its architectural approach and dedication to open standards, Applestone's software can easily integrate with third party systems, including retailers' existing point-of-sale and loyalty software, accounting and tax reporting applications, and other cloud-based services.

More information is available at http://www.smartelocker.com/index.html or https://www.applestonesolutions.com/