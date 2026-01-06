Cartography Biosciences and Pfizer to Collaborate on the Discovery of Tumor-Selective Antigens

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing a differentiated pipeline of antibody-based cancer therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Pfizer to discover tumor-selective antigens. Under the multi-year agreement, Cartography will apply its proprietary ATLAS and SUMMIT discovery platforms to identify and validate tumor-selective antigens in an undisclosed indication. Pfizer may opt in on multiple antigens identified and validated through this collaboration and will be responsible for all research, development and commercialization of programs directed to selected antigens. Cartography’s lead program, CBI-1214, remains wholly owned and independently advanced by the company.

A core component of the collaboration is the target analysis and identification capabilities of Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms. ATLAS and SUMMIT utilize a proprietary approach to a longstanding challenge in oncology: identifying antigens that precisely target cancer cells while sparing the vast landscape of cells in the healthy body. By comprehensively analyzing antigen expression across the full spectrum of healthy and tumor cell states, ATLAS and SUMMIT can identify antigens and combinations of antigens with optimal tumor selectivity. Cartography’s platforms integrate expansive patient-derived datasets with advanced computational biology, antigen validation, and antibody engineering.

Kevin Parker, CEO of Cartography Biosciences. “Our ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms are designed to uncover target biology that traditional tools simply cannot resolve, enabling the nomination of highly tumor-selective antigens and antigen pairs with potential to significantly improve therapeutic precision and patient outcomes. We are excited to collaborate with Pfizer, whose deep scientific, development and regulatory expertise positions them as an ideal partner.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, Cartography is eligible to receive up to $65M in upfront payment, near-term milestone payments, and option exercise payments. The agreement carries a potential total deal value exceeding $850 million if all options are exercised, with Cartography eligible to receive future development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales for any programs Pfizer advances under the collaboration.

Cartography Biosciences is advancing a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors more precisely than existing therapeutics. Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across the healthy body and large-scale profiling of individual cells from patient tumors. By leveraging petabytes of proprietary data, along with insights from machine learning and AI, Cartography is discovering antibodies against highly specific targets and target pairs to build a pipeline of molecules with the greatest patient impact. Cartography’s lead program CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager for CRC. To learn more about Cartography and our mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X @cartographybio.