IDE Technologies Signs Contract for SIPCOT Seawater Desalination Plant in Tamil Nadu, India

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Technologies, a leading global provider of water treatment solutions, announced the signing of a contract with the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) for the design, construction, and operation of a new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Tamil Nadu, India. The project, to be executed in partnership with Jindal Water Infrastructure Limited (JWIL) and Vishnusurya Projects and Infra (VPIL), will deliver 60 MLD to Mullakadu, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to support local water management and address growing water scarcity challenges.

“Solving water challenges for regions in need is at the core of IDE’s mission to make clean, high-quality water accessible to anyone, anywhere,” said Nayan Shah, Director, Sales & Marketing, IDE India. “Our team looks forward to working alongside our industry partners, JWIL and VPIL, to bring a new, state-of-the-art SWRO desalination plant to Tamil Nadu and to expand our global footprint in the region.”

Seawater reverse osmosis desalination is a mechanical process involving pressure greater than the natural osmotic pressure applied on seawater that passes through semipermeable membranes (RO membranes) and rejects the salts in seawater. The end result is a fresh stream of water – boosting the local potable water supply – and a separate stream of concentrated water. IDE’s SWRO plants also deliver the industry’s lowest water costs over the lifetime of the plant.

IDE Technologies secured the SIPCOT project out of a group of three strong competitors in the market and will operate under a Hybrid Annual Model and Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The contract includes design and construction of the plant, and operation and maintenance of the facility for 15 years post-launch.

About IDE Technologies

A world leader provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction, and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers, municipal and industrial, on all aspects of water treatment, and delivers quality projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com.