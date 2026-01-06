AUMOVIO and AWS Join Forces to Transform Autonomous Driving Development

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUMOVIO, one of the leading technology and electronics companies, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a strategic agreement to help accelerate the development of safer, smarter self-driving vehicles, as well as establishing AWS as AUMOVIO's preferred cloud provider for autonomous driving development.

The collaboration integrates breakthrough agentic and generative AI capabilities directly into AUMOVIO autonomous development and validation workflows—solving one of the automotive industry's biggest bottlenecks by dramatically speeding up how quickly manufacturers can develop, test, and ready their autonomous vehicles for real-world deployment. The new solutions will be used for the first time in a significant customer project: deploying autonomous trucks at scale for Aurora, the leader in self-driving freight.

“Our collaboration with AWS is a cornerstone of our strategy to lead the transformation to autonomous mobility,” said Ismail Dagli, Executive Board member and head of the Autonomous Mobility business area at AUMOVIO. “We are creating a solution that combines cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, and automotive expertise, efficiently turning data into actionable insights across complex information environments. This collaboration is not only about accelerating development for our customers, but also about helping promote safety, efficiency, and innovation in autonomous driving.”

Developing self-driving vehicles requires processing massive amounts of information—millions of road scenarios, driver behaviors, and safety situations every day. Making sense of all this data quickly and accurately is critical to building vehicles that can help navigate safely in any condition. By combining AUMOVIO's deep automotive technology expertise with AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities including Amazon Bedrock, the collaboration helps create scalable solutions that rapidly process this flood of information. These solutions help identify critical safety patterns and enable more rapid improvements in vehicle hazard detection that would traditionally take years.

"The automotive industry is at an inflection point where traditional development methods simply can't keep pace," said Jeremy McClain, head of System & Software Business at AUMOVIO's Autonomous Mobility business area. "Our customers are racing to bring autonomous technology to market without compromising on safety, and AWS's capabilities allow us to help them do both—move faster while maintaining the rigorous safety standards the industry demands."

AI That Speaks Your Language

The collaboration harnesses artificial intelligence to transform how autonomous vehicle systems are created. Engineers must test autonomous vehicles against millions of recorded driving scenarios to help ensure safety—a process that traditionally meant spending weeks manually searching through this data. Now they can simply ask questions in plain language—like "show me all cases where pedestrians entered the roadway at night in rain"—and get instant results. The AI helps surface critical safety scenarios and rare edge cases for further testing, freeing engineers to focus more on development rather than data management.

"At AWS, we believe the future of autonomous mobility isn't just about technology—it's about enabling our partners to deliver on the promise of safer, more efficient transportation at scale,” said Ozgur Tohumcu, general manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. “Our collaboration with AUMOVIO and Aurora exemplifies this vision, combining AWS's AI and cloud infrastructure with AUMOVIO's automotive expertise to help Aurora scale autonomous trucking while maintaining rigorous safety standards."

Powering the Next Generation of Autonomous Trucks with Aurora

AWS is helping AUMOVIO accelerate the deployment of autonomous trucks at scale, which will make the movement of freight safer and more efficient. By partnering with Aurora—the first company to launch driverless trucks in the U.S.—AUMOVIO is co-developing and manufacturing an industrialized and scalable generation of the Aurora Driver. When production begins in 2027, AUMOVIO will also provide a specialized backup computer to ensure safety if the primary system fails.

The Aurora Driver is developed through a rigorous validation process, which includes extensive virtual testing to ensure safety and reliability. AWS supports this effort by processing enormous volumes of sensor data, ensuring the Aurora Driver can safely navigate complex real-world scenarios. As part of the validation process for driverless operations, the Aurora Driver has satisfied more than 10,000 requirements and passed 4.5 million tests.

“Working with AWS to power the development of the Aurora Driver was critical to becoming the first company to launch driverless trucks in the U.S.,” said Matt Ellis, senior vice president of Software Engineering at Aurora. “Assembling an ecosystem of world-class partners to deliver the Aurora Driver at scale will continue to be key to strengthening our leadership in autonomous freight.”

The future of transportation depends on getting autonomous vehicles right—balancing rapid innovation with uncompromising safety. Through this collaboration, AUMOVIO and AWS are providing the industry with the solutions to help achieve both.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

About AUMOVIO

Since its spin-off in September 2025, AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive as an independent company. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.